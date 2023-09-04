THE threat of online fraud has never been greater.

As such, bookies must work tirelessly in order to ensure that their customers remain safe at all times. We’re here to help you find safe gambling sites with a good reputation so you could bet with peace of mind.

Safest betting sites verified by The Sun

What Makes a Betting Site Safe?

Many people in the UK today place bets on sporting events online. However, it is important to only sign up with safe and trustworthy bookmakers. Below are the key features that we look out for when recommending safe betting sites:

Gambling licence – Betting sites in the UK must hold a licence from the Gambling Commission in order to operate legally. As one of the most respected gambling authorities in the world, only fair, secure and trustworthy bookies make the grade. The Gambling Commission also ensures that bookies stay on top of their game in terms of safety.

Anti-fraud team – Leading bookies in the UK also have anti-fraud teams in place to look out for suspicious activity. The activity of fraudsters can often go unnoticed by punters. As a result, it is reassuring to know that members of staff are on hand day and night to protect bettors.

Encryption technology – State-of-the-art technology is now used by online bookies. Whether it be Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption or a firewall, such tools offer another layer of protection for those signing up. Such features make it more difficult for fraudsters to gain access to your personal details, including payment information.

Trusted payment methods – On that note, transfers on betting sites are processed on secure servers. This helps to ensure that funds move safely from your bank or e-wallet account to your betting account, and vice-versa. Therefore, don’t be surprised by payment method exclusions on these betting sites. A bookie offering unfamiliar payment methods should be questioned. Look for sportsbooks with trusted and tried deposits and withdrawals with e-wallets (PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill) and debit cards (Visa and Mastercard).

Secure Login – Whether on desktop or mobile device, it is important that the only individual who can gain access to their betting account is the person who created it in the first place. You will require your username/email address and password to log in. Meanwhile, many betting sites feature codes and touch/face ID login for mobile users.

The most trusted UK betting sites and their safety features

Along with sports coverage, odds, and promotions, security is another factor that separates the best betting sites from the rest. Below, we will take a closer look at our top-ranked bookies, focusing on how they keep their customers safe whether you are accessing them through your browser or betting app:

BetUK sign up Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. SIGN UP

While also being licenced in the UK, BetUK uses state-of-the-art encryption technology to safely store personal information. Meanwhile, the fact that the bookie is also regulated by the Revenue Commissioners in Ireland further demonstrates the reliability of BetUK. Along with 128-bit SSL encryption, password protection is also in place to protect any data uploaded.

Pros:

Top security features

Regulated and experienced bookmaker

Multi-channel customer support

Cons:

Spreadex sign up Get £40 in bet bonuses 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Join and place a £10 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. Free bets expire in 28 days if unused. Full T&Cs apply SIGN UP

Licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Spreadex has been regarded as a safe betting platform since it was founded in 1999. With both spread and fixed odds sports markets, the bookie is also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Regular anti-fraud checks are undertaken, while your personal details are protected through SSL encryption and firewall technology. Spreadex is accessible on desktop and mobile, with a large number of markets, promotions and additional features being found.

Pros:

Range of security features in place

Mobile-friendly

24/7 customer service



Cons:

Not as many sports covered as some other bookies

BetVictor sign up Bet £10 get £40 18+| Opt-in, bet £10+ at odds 2.00+ within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected events. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, and wager 20x to withdraw a max £250. 7-day expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. SIGN UP

BetVictor is another betting site that features an SSL certificate. This means that all data is encrypted as it moves to the bookie’s server. A dedicated anti-fraud team is also in place, while the bookie recently added an additional layer of security authentication to customer accounts. This means that accounts cannot be accessed, even if your password has been compromised.

Pros:

Variety of betting markets

Safe gambling options

Support for 2FA

Cons:

bet365 Bonus Code: SUN365 Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365 Bonus Code “SUN365” New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. The bonus code SUN365 can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. SIGN UP HERE

Not only does bet365 deliver when it comes to sports markets, odds, and live streaming, but the betting site is also completely secure. An Information Security Management System (ISMS) is in place to protect punters and their personal details. Meanwhile, 256-bit Digicert SSL encryption is also in place, along with more than one firewall. Having long held a licence from the Gambling Commission, bet365 is rightly regarded as one of the most trustworthy bookies in the UK.

Pros:

Comprehensive security features

Competitive odds

Variety of betting markets

Cons:

Less player ‘prop’ bets when compared to other bookies

Unibet sign up Up to £40 moneyback if your 1st bet loses + £10 casino bonus New customers only. 18+, BeGambleAware.org. Min deposit £10. Money back as bonus. Wagering requirements: Sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), Casino 50x. Only one bonus can be used at a time, Sportsbook bonus must be wagered before using the Casino, unless the bonus has been forfeited. Bonus will expire after 7 days of opt-in. Full T&Cs apply. SIGN UP

Personal details at Unibet are protected by 128-bit SSL encryption technology, with their certificate in this area being granted by Trustwave. Meanwhile, an Intrusion Detection System keeps an eye on all activity, including suspicious activity. With a dedicated fraud department too, Unibet has long been known as one of the safest betting sites in the UK. The Unibet privacy policy can be read at all times too, which is another good sign of their trustworthiness.

Pros:

One of the safest online bookmakers in the UK

Established online bookie

Great customer support

Cons:

Less sports promos when compared to other bookies

Betway sign up £30 matched free bet if your first acca loses + 50 spins *New UK customers only. Min Deposit: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. This is offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. 50 Bonus Spins credited on placement of qualifying Acca bet.50x bonus wagering applies as do weighting requirements, bonus Spins only available on selected games and expires 7 days after being awarded. Debit card deposits only (exclusions apply). 18+. Full terms apply. SIGN UP

All payment methods accepted by Betway are safe to use. Meanwhile, the bookie is one of the few to have earned an ISO 27001 accreditation from eCOGRA. Betway is also linked to ESSA and the Remote Gambling Association (RGA). Betway Limited, a company based in Malta, controls all data, while 128-bit encryption technology from Rapid SSL protects all personal details.

Pros:

Secure payment options

Sports and casino welcome offer

SSL encryption

Cons:

Other bookies have more competitive odds

Rhino.bet sign up Bet £25 and get £10 18+ only. New customers only. Place a minimum £25 bet on any selection with minimum odds of evens (2) and receive a £10 free bet upon bet settlement. Use promo code b25g10fb. Free bets are awarded as free bet credits. Full Terms & Conditions apply. Promo code: b25g10fb SIGN UP

Rhino.bet was founded in 2021 and is licenced and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. The bookie is also associated with ESSA, while using advanced SSL encryption to secure players’ data. Meanwhile, only secure payment methods are available. Rhino also takes responsible gambling seriously, being linked with leading organisations, such as BeGambleAware.

Pros:

Modern design

Latest security features

Range of sports betting markets

Cons:

Welcome offer could be more generous

Ladbrokes sign up Bet £5 get £20 in free bets 18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply. SIGN UP

Dating back to 1886, Ladbrokes is one of the most experienced bookies in operation today. Their betting site features pages dedicated to safer gambling, privacy and cookies, which is always a good sign. Ladbrokes is regulated by the Gambling Commission, while also being associated with IBAS, BeGambleAware and GAMSTOP. 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption technology is used, helping to keep all activity safe for members.

Pros:

Hugely experienced bookmaker

Range of security tools

Linked to many responsible gambling organisations



Cons:

Mobile site not as easy to use

Get a boosted bet on the match Double the odds up to £10 New customers. Max £10. 100% Odds Boost token. Keep it fun – set your deposit limit. T&C apply. Begambleaware.org SIGN UP

Grosvenor is licensed in both the UK and Gibraltar, nations that are home to two of the most respected gambling authorities. While only accepting a handful of payment methods, they are all safe to use. Live help is on hand at all times, while the bookie also features pages dedicated to responsible gambling, terms and conditions and privacy policy. SSL encryption is used on all platforms to protect players too.

Pros:

Established gambling brand

Latest safety tools in place

Live support

Cons:

Lack of additional betting features

Luckster sign up Bet £10, get £10 New customers only. Once per household. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10. Offer only for residents of UK and Ireland. Must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account. Deposits with Neteller, Paysafe, PayPal, Skrill or Skrill 1-Tap are not eligible for any free bet offer. Free bet awarded after first deposit and upon placing £10 with min odds of 1/1 higher. Must be settled within 14 days of bet placement to qualify. Free bet can only be used on a bet with total odds of (4/5)or higher. The maximum value of the free bet is £10. SIGN UP

Despite only being founded in 2022, Luckster has already established itself as a reliable bookmaker. Owned by Marketplay Ltd, Luckster is licensed in both the UK and Malta. 128-bit SSL encryption technology is again in place, with the server in use being protected by a firewall. Help is on hand 7 days a week, while all payment methods facilitate secure deposits and withdrawals.

Pros:

One of the best new betting sites

Good range of payment methods

Generous welcome offer

Cons:

Basic betting site design

Vegas Mobile Casino sign up Bet £20 get £30 free bets New Players Only. Min £20 qualifying bets stake not returned. Free bet – one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full T&Cs apply. SIGN UP

Established in 2014, Vegas Mobile Casino holds a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. All payment methods accepted are safe to use, including Apple Pay and Trustly. The bookie also uses 128-bit SSL encryption to ensure that all transactions are completed safely. Firewall technology is also in place, while credit and debit card payments are processed by several world-renowned companies.

Pros:

Experienced bookie

State of the art security technology

Efficient customer support

Cons:

How to avoid being scammed when betting

In order to remain safe when betting online, there are a number of steps that punters can take. The following are our top tips for bettors to consider:

Choose a safe betting site – We have discussed the leading betting sites in the UK on this page. However, there are some sites that are not secure or trustworthy. So, before signing up, make sure that you have taken a close look at how the bookie protects players. Never share your details – Even if it is a family member or close friend, never share your account details. Doing so is a slippery slope and increases the chance of your login information getting into the wrong hands. Create a strong password – When registering an account, be sure to enter a memorable, yet strong password. This means that it should feature both numbers and letters, along with a punctuation mark or symbol. The best betting sites will often let you know just how strong your password is. Avoid using family names or your favourite sports team. Avoid public wifi – When on the move, there will be times when you wish to browse sportsbook markets and place bets. However, avoid using a public network in order to gain access. Hotspots are often seen as an easy way for fraudsters to gain access to the details of others. Don’t use debit cards – While debit card payments are processed safely the majority of the time, they are arguably the most likely to be compromised. In part, this is because you are more likely to have your card details stolen than your e-wallet account details. Meanwhile, you do not have to store money in your e-wallet account at all times.

What is KYC at betting sites and why does it matter?

Know Your Customer (KYC) is a process used by online bookmakers in order to verify the information of clients. It makes it possible for bookies to assess any potential risk, including preventing underage gambling and fraudulent activity. Betting sites are required to ensure that all activity is fair and crime-free.

Verifying the identity of customers is one of the most efficient methods of doing so. In order to complete the KYC process, punters must upload a valid form of identification, whether it be a passport or driver’s licence. An additional document may be required, such as a payslip or bank statement. Betting sites that do not feature KYC cannot claim to be completely safe.

1 How to stay safe when betting online. BeGambleAware.org – Please play responsibly.

Who regulates betting sites in the UK?

Any betting site that wished to operate legally in the UK must hold a licence from the Gambling Commission. Founded in 2007, the Gambling Commission is part of the government. With over 350 employees, the organisation regulates all gambling activity in the UK. The Gambling Commission is regarded as one of the most reputable authorities within the industry. As such, only bookmakers who can demonstrate that they are safe and fair will be granted a licence.

UK licensed casinos and sports betting sites

In order for a gambling site, whether it be for casino games or sports betting, to legally operate in the UK, it must hold a licence from the Gambling Commission. As one of the most respected gambling authorities in the world, the Gambling Commission helps to ensure that betting sites remain safe and fair at all times. As part of the British government, the Gambling Commission was founded in 2007 and only provides the leading operators with licences.

Should I use betting sites that don’t have a gambling licence?

The simple answer is no. Safe betting sites must, first and foremost, hold a gambling licence from the relevant authority. In the UK, this is the Gambling Commission. If you register on a betting site that does not hold such a licence, you are putting yourself at risk. Such sites are unlikely to have the necessary safety features in place. This is one of the reasons why it is recommended to select one of our top rated sites.

What to do if you’ve been scammed

Sometimes, even the most careful punters can be on the wrong end of a scam. So, what should you do if you believe you have been scammed? Firstly, be sure to report any suspicious activity. Do so by getting in touch with your chosen bookie, ideally via telephone. Provide as much information as possible. You can also contact customer service via live chat or over email, but in these instances it’s important to react quickly. If weren’t able to withdraw funs, ask them why your withdrawal requests haven’t been processed yet.

Meanwhile, it is also important to get in touch with your bank if any money has been stolen. In some cases, it may even be worthwhile getting the police involved. The UK Gambling Commission also has a complaints procedure, where punters can make a report in confidence. Finally, end all contact with the scammer, while changing any passwords that may have been compromised.

Which sports are safe to bet on? ​

Almost any sports can be safe to bet on, as long as you pick the right sports betting site. Here are some examples of things you can bet on at safe sports betting sites: horse racing, football, basketball, baseball, hockey, greyhound racing, cricket, tennis, golf, boxing, rugby, snooker, cycling, and darts. You can also bet on special markets such as politics and entertainment, or follow special events such as the Olympics or Premier League games.

In addition to sports, you can also find safe casino sites which offer slots with the top industry software and casino bonuses that can help you earn more. Bear in mind that bonuses will always have wagering requirements and certain exlusions, but if you choose a good operator and a good casino bonus, that has a confirmed license, you’ll be safe. You’ll need to make a min deposit before you can claim the welcome bonus.

Betting sites with casino sections are perfect one-stop destinations for sports bettors that also like to play casino games like poker, blackjack, roulette, craps, bingo, lottery, slots, and keno.

Is it safe to use multiple betting sites?

Yes. There are many benefits to signing up with multiple betting brands. You will be able to take advantage of a greater number of games, markets and features. Meanwhile, you can also utilise multiple welcome offers. However, doing so does potentially make it more difficult to gamble responsibly.

What is the safest betting strategy?

Safe betting does not only mean ensuring that your personal details are secure. You must also gamble responsibly at all times. You can improve your chances of doing so by only ever betting what you can afford to lose. It is worthwhile setting yourself a deposit limit, whether be on a weekly or monthly basis. Never chase losses either, while constantly keeping an eye on your bankroll.

Read reviews of the safest UK betting sites

Which betting site is the safest?

Luckily for players in the UK, there are a number of online casinos and sportsbooks that are safe to use. However, it is BetUK that is our favourite. With a large number of games, markets, promotions and extra features, BetUK also offers excellent security. Licenced by the Gambling Commission, SSL and firewall technology is used to protect members. Having been in operation since 2012, BetUK has an excellent reputation within the industry.

BetUK sign up Bet £10 get £30 in Free Bets New customers, Deposit & Place a Bet within 7 days, and settle a £10 minimum bet at odds of 4/5 (1.8) or greater, to be credited with 3x £10 free bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder and 1 x £10 Football. Stake not returned. Full T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. SIGN UP

Is it safe to use a betting site or app on public wifi?

The security of licensed betting sites now means that betting using public Wi-Fi is possible. However, it is recommended to use a more secure connection where possible. You can place bets on desktop and mobile, with many brands now coming with a dedicated app. You will not put yourself at risk of having your details stolen.

Is it safe to bet using your mobile phone?

This is another common question from punters. The simple answer is yes. This is thanks to advancements in technology over recent years. Whether through your mobile browser or a dedicated app, you can access your betting account with Touch/Face ID in many cases. When set up, this means that you do not have to worry about someone else accessing your betting account if you lose your smartphone or tablet.

Which payment methods are safe for betting?

The number of payment methods available to players varies between betting sites. However, most accept a range of options, including debit cards, e-wallets and more. Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Apple Pay, and Trustly are among the most common. You can save your payment details on your betting account to speed up deposits and withdrawals.

Which payment methods are the safest to use for online betting?

As we have already outlined, all payment methods accepted on our recommended betting sites are safe to use. Many punters prefer to use an e-wallet, due to the fact that they do not need to upload any payment information to their betting account. Instead, simply login to your e-wallet account when you wish to deposit or withdraw funds.

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry, or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites.