The union representing striking Hollywood actors has agreed to resume bargaining with the major studios.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 performers, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of the major entertainment companies, said in a joint statement that they will meet on Monday to discuss a new film and TV contract.

“Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance,” the statement said.

The announcement comes a day after writers ended their 148-day strike after reaching a tentative agreement on a new contract with the AMPTP.

In a show of solidarity, actors joined writers on picket lines July 14, marking the first time in 60 years both unions have held work stoppages at the same time.

Negotiations began June 7, ahead of which SAG-AFTRA secured a strike authorization from members with 98% approval.

The SAG-AFTRA contract expired on June 30 and was extended through July 12, but the sides were unable to reach agreement on a new deal.

The union has been pushing for an increase in minimum wages to counter the effects of inflation, higher residuals for shows on streaming platforms and greater protections related to the use of artificial intelligence.

SAG-AFTRA also has pushed for curbs in the use of self-taped auditions, saying the practice puts undue pressure and costs on performers trying to get work.