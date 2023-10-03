One down and more to come.

That’s the word from SAG-AFTRA and studio CEOS after meeting officially Monday for the first time since the 160,000-strong guild went out of strike on July 14 – and they plan to do it again.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full day bargaining session and have concluded. Negotiations will resume Wednesday, October 4,” the two sides said this evening in a joint statement, reminiscent of the communication from the WGA and the studios in their successful final round of negotiations last month.

Like today, the Wednesday meeting is being held at SAG-AFTRA’s Wilshire HQ and the CEO Gang of Four — NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Disney’s Bob Iger — are expected to be in attendance with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers president Carol Lombardini. Hosts SAG-AFTRA is represented by a team led by just reelected union president Fran Drescher; National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland; and Ray Rodriguez, SAG-AFTRA’s longtime Chief Contracts Officer.

