Sage the Gemini, whose real name is Dominic Wynn Woods, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He rose to fame with his breakout hit single “Gas Pedal” featuring Iamsu! in 2013, which reached number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. Throughout his career, Sage the Gemini has released successful albums, collaborated with renowned artists, and ventured into entrepreneurship. As of 2023, Sage the Gemini’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Sage the Gemini, born on June 20, 1992, in San Francisco, California, had an early inclination towards music. As a young child, he developed a deep passion for creating and listening to music, which eventually paved the way for his remarkable career in the industry.

In 2008, Sage the Gemini, along with his high school friends, formed the rap group “HBK Gang.” This collective of talented individuals served as the catalyst for Sage’s career, allowing him to refine his skills and explore his unique style. Together, they cultivated a loyal fanbase and established a foundation for their musical endeavors.

During this formative period, Sage the Gemini honed his craft, experimenting with different sounds and techniques. The experiences gained within the HBK Gang laid the groundwork for Sage’s future success as a solo artist, setting him on a path towards becoming a prominent figure in the music industry.

“Forming the HBK Gang was a crucial chapter in my musical journey. It was here that I discovered my passion for creating music and developed the skills that would shape my career.” – Sage the Gemini

Breakthrough with “Gas Pedal”

Sage the Gemini achieved a significant breakthrough in his career with the release of his hit single “Gas Pedal” featuring Iamsu! in 2013. The song quickly gained popularity and became a breakout success for the artist, propelling him into the limelight of the music industry. “Gas Pedal” made its mark on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching an impressive position of number 29. This chart success solidified Sage the Gemini’s position as an emerging talent in the hip-hop scene.

Additionally, the single achieved double platinum certification, reflecting its immense popularity and widespread appeal. The catchy beats and infectious lyrics captivated listeners, leading to extensive airplay and an overwhelming positive response from fans. Through “Gas Pedal,” Sage the Gemini demonstrated his unique style and ability to create music that resonates with a wide audience.

The success of “Gas Pedal” served as a pivotal moment in Sage the Gemini’s career, opening doors for collaborations with renowned artists and establishing him as a rising star in the industry. Building on the momentum of this breakthrough single, Sage the Gemini continued to make waves with his subsequent releases, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in hip-hop.

Collaborations and Chart-Topping Hits

Sage the Gemini has established himself as a versatile artist through his collaborations with renowned musicians. His discography is a testament to his ability to seamlessly merge his unique style with other artists, resulting in chart-topping hits and global recognition. Some of his notable collaborations include:

Nick Jonas: Sage the Gemini teamed up with Nick Jonas for the infectious hit “Good Thing.” This collaboration showcased their combined talent and resulted in a song that dominated the charts and garnered millions of streams worldwide. Flo Rida: Sage the Gemini joined forces with Flo Rida for the high-energy track “G.D.F.R.” This collaboration combined their distinct sounds and became a chart-topper, solidifying Sage the Gemini’s presence in the music industry. Justin Bieber: Sage the Gemini collaborated with pop sensation Justin Bieber on the remix of “Gas Pedal.” This remix introduced Sage the Gemini to a wider audience and further showcased his ability to create infectious, genre-bending hits.

These collaborations highlight Sage the Gemini’s versatility and his ability to connect with diverse audiences. By joining forces with esteemed artists, he has been able to create music that transcends genres and resonates with listeners worldwide. His ability to deliver chart-topping hits is a testament to his talent and creativity.

Album Releases and EPs

Over the course of his music career, Sage the Gemini has demonstrated his growth and versatility as an artist through the release of various albums and EPs. Let’s take a closer look at his discography:

Studio Albums

Remember Me (2014) Special Edition (2020)

Sage the Gemini’s debut studio album, “Remember Me,” was released in 2014. The album featured hit tracks like “Gas Pedal” and “Red Nose,” which solidified Sage’s presence in the music industry and showcased his unique style. In 2020, he followed up with his second studio album, “Special Edition,” further cementing his place as a talented artist.

EPs

Morse Code (2015)

Bachelor Party (2018)

In addition to his studio albums, Sage the Gemini has released several EPs that highlight his artistic progression and experimentation. EPs like “Morse Code” and “Bachelor Party” demonstrate his ability to delve into different genres and push the boundaries of his sound.

Through his albums and EPs, Sage the Gemini continues to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression with his unique musical style.

Entrepreneurial Ventures

In addition to his successful music career, Sage the Gemini has embraced entrepreneurial ventures, showcasing his diverse talents and business acumen. One of his notable ventures is the ownership of a clothing brand called “Gas Pedal Clothing.” With this brand, Sage the Gemini combines his passion for fashion with his distinctive style, offering trendy and fashionable apparel to his fans and followers.

Sage the Gemini has also collaborated with popular streetwear brands, expanding his reach and solidifying his presence in the fashion industry. Through these collaborations, he brings his unique vision and creative ideas to life, creating clothing lines that resonate with his audience and make a splash in the fashion world.

With his entrepreneurial ventures, Sage the Gemini has not only diversified his income streams but also demonstrated his ability to merge his artistic prowess with his keen business sense. By taking his passion for music and fashion and transforming them into successful ventures, he continues to showcase his versatility and determination to leave a lasting impact in multiple industries.

Collaborations and Achievements

Sage the Gemini’s collaborative ventures extend beyond his partnership with streetwear brands. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with renowned artists, bringing a unique blend of creativity and talent to the table. His collaborations have resulted in chart-topping hits and accolades, solidifying his position as a respected artist in the music industry.

Some notable collaborations and achievements include:

Collaboration Result “Now and Later” with Flo Rida Certified platinum “Good Thing” with Nick Jonas Premiered on Billboard Hot 100 “Red Nose” Certified platinum

These collaborations and achievements not only showcase Sage the Gemini’s ability to create memorable music but also highlight his influence and impact on the music industry as a whole.

Personal Life

Sage the Gemini, known for his talent in the music industry, keeps his personal life relatively private. While he is often in the spotlight for his music and achievements, he maintains a level of privacy when it comes to his personal matters. However, one significant relationship that Sage the Gemini has been open about was his previous romance with singer Jordin Sparks. The couple’s relationship garnered attention from fans and media alike, showcasing the intersection of their talents and shared experiences in the music industry.

As an artist, Sage the Gemini understands the importance of balancing personal and professional life. By keeping his personal life private, he is able to focus on his music and craft without unnecessary distractions. This approach allows him to cultivate his creativity and maintain a sense of authenticity in his artistry.

Philanthropy and Social Impact

Sage the Gemini goes beyond his music career to make a positive difference in the world. Recognizing the importance of giving back to his community, he actively engages in philanthropy and supports various causes.

One of the ways Sage the Gemini demonstrates his commitment to social impact is by participating in charity events. He leverages his platform and influence to raise awareness and funds for organizations that focus on youth empowerment and education.

“I believe in using my success to uplift others and make a difference in the lives of young people. Education and empowerment are key to building a better future for our communities.” – Sage the Gemini

In addition to his active involvement in charity events, Sage the Gemini also generously donates to organizations that align with his values. His contributions help support programs and initiatives that address pressing social issues and provide resources to those in need.

Sage the Gemini’s philanthropic efforts highlight his sincere dedication to creating a positive social impact. By leveraging his success and resources, he strives to make a difference in the lives of young individuals and contribute to a brighter future.

Philanthropic Initiatives Impacted Communities Education empowerment programs Underprivileged youth Charity concerts Local communities Donations to youth-focused organizations Nationwide Support for mental health initiatives Various communities

Sage the Gemini’s Net Worth

Conclusion

