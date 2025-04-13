Saint Joseph’s junior big man Rasheer Fleming will enter the 2025 NBA draft, his agents Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports told ESPN on Friday.

Fleming, the No. 30 prospect in ESPN’s NBA draft projections, was named first-team All-Atlantic 10 after averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 31.2 minutes, shooting 39% for 3.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

Fleming was one of college basketball’s most improved players this season, increasing his production in every category. With Fleming coming off the bench in high school and AAU at Camden and with the New Jersey Scholars behind top-10 recruits Aaron Bradshaw (Kentucky/Ohio State) and D.J. Wagner (Kentucky/Arkansas), few envisioned him emerging as a potential first-round pick, but that’s exactly what transpired.

With a 7-foot-5 wingspan, and chiseled 240-pound frame, Fleming is a prototypical NBA big man physically, and possesses strong finishing and floor-spacing prowess. He was the only player in college basketball to post more than 60 dunks and 40 3-pointers this season, filling up the stat sheet with rebounds, steals and blocks while making highlight-reel plays with his exceptional length.

The NBA draft combine will be held May 11-18 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 25-26 in New York.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.