





The Raiders and Derek Carr didn’t separate on the best terms ahead of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas released the quarterback back in February after benching him towards the end of last season, and Carr later admitted that he was “very upset” and “mad” about what happened.

Despite some hard feelings there, Carr seems to have decided to let all that go after he began the 2023 season as the Saints starting quarterback. Carr told ESPN that he reached out to Raiders coach Josh McDaniels after the team’s Week 1 win over the Broncos.

“After the game, I text Josh McDaniels, ‘Man, hey. Congrats on beating the Broncos, man. That’s awesome, just like we did last year.’ He sent me a nice text back,” Carr said. “…For that chapter to be over, at least it didn’t end, I don’t think it ended how I wanted. It didn’t end well. I’m going to make the most of it. I’m going to be who I am. I’m going to be the kind of guy I want my kids to be if they go through a hard time.”

Despite the sour ending, #Saints QB Derek Carr says he still texted Josh McDaniels to congratulate him on the Raiders' Week 1 win. "I'm gonna be the type of guy I want my kids to be if they go through a hard time." Hard not to like Carr… (via @ESPN YT)

Carr has led the Saints to a 2–0 start to begin the 2023 season.








