





Less than 10 days after enduring a frightening medical episode, Saints tight end Jimmy Graham took an important step forward on Sunday as the veteran closes in on the start of his 13th NFL season.

Graham, who signed a one-year deal to return to the team in July, took the field for Sunday’s preseason finale against the Texans and put on a show in his second tune-up tilt. The contest marked the 36-year-old’s first since re-joining the Saints after experiencing an alleged seizure during a run-in with Los Angeles police that led to his arrest on Aug. 18.

After returning to practice on Wednesday, Graham was in the starting lineup against Houston Sunday night, and went on to record three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown while playing alongside backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

Given his reputation for bodying opposing defenders, it was fitting for Graham’s touchdown to showcase another vintage effort from the five-time Pro Bowler on a jump ball from Winston.

With Week 1 looming on Sept. 10, Graham figures to retain a sizable role on the Saints’ depth chart in what will be his first season in New Orleans since the first five years of his career.

What role Graham plays remains to be seen, however, due to an open investigation surrounding his incident. Per the Associated Press, the police report stated Graham was “booked with misdemeanor charges of using a controlled substance without a prescription and resisting arrest.” Neither Graham nor the Saints have publicly commented on the situation.







