ARSENAL fans hailed Bukayo Saka a “savage” after the winger used James Maddison’s celebration against Tottenham.

Saka, 22, contributed to the Gunners’ opening goal on Sunday after his shot was turned in by Cristian Romero.

1 Bukayo Saka copied Maddison’s celebration during the North London Derby Credit: Getty

He then wheeled away and proceeded to use Maddison’s darts-themed celebration.

Fans took to social media to react, with one person writing: “Saka showing his savage side by copying Maddison’s celebration.”

Another added: “Saka pulling out Maddison’s celebration after his goal… fair play.”

A third commented: “Saka absolutely roasting James Maddison and his celebration. We fully approve!!!”

While a fourth wrote: “Bukayo Saka hitting the James Maddison celebration in a North London Derby is ELITE.”

Some fans were also quick to point out that Saka also stole Marcus Rashford’s trademark celebration after scoring against Manchester United last season.

