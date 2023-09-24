ARSENAL fans hailed Bukayo Saka a “savage” after the winger used James Maddison’s celebration against Tottenham.
Saka, 22, contributed to the Gunners’ opening goal on Sunday after his shot was turned in by Cristian Romero.
He then wheeled away and proceeded to use Maddison’s darts-themed celebration.
Fans took to social media to react, with one person writing: “Saka showing his savage side by copying Maddison’s celebration.”
Another added: “Saka pulling out Maddison’s celebration after his goal… fair play.”
A third commented: “Saka absolutely roasting James Maddison and his celebration. We fully approve!!!”
While a fourth wrote: “Bukayo Saka hitting the James Maddison celebration in a North London Derby is ELITE.”
Some fans were also quick to point out that Saka also stole Marcus Rashford’s trademark celebration after scoring against Manchester United last season.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…The Sun is your go to destination for the best football, boxing and MMA news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheSunFootball and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunFootball.