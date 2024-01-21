I have passed Burj Al Arab multiple times in the past but I never ventured in. Today we decided to check their chic beachside restaurant overlooking the glittering Arabian Gulf called SAL. With a minimum spend condition of 250 AED (INR 5750) per person, we tried to be careful with our order but with the last dish (sea bass) that we ordered, we exceeded the minimum-spend criteria.

First things first, the place has the most amazing ambience. Not only the most fancy cars, one can literally see all the luxury brands even if it was a beachside.

I loved the sleek and thin glass tumblers in which they served our Peroni. Gone are the days of those heavy beer mugs. I am soon getting these.

Grilled seafood platter was good but the octopus was too chewy.

Truffle pizza with summer black truffle was just okay. I would have loved had they shaved the truffle in front of us. The flour used was one of the best and the size was large enough to suffice the three of us.

Croquettes filled with manchego cheese were also decent.

But the best was the dish ordered in the end…seabass verjuice. The white meat of the fish with crispy exterior was delicious.

My friends surprised me by getting a dessert served with my name mentioned on it. It was an extremely sweet gesture that had the most amazing macaroon with cream topped with delicious fruits.

SAL was an experience and this was another meal worth remembering.