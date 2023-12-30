With Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel has indeed justified it well, why he is reckoned as the biggest action director. Well-packed with grand action sequences and an absolutely compelling tale of friendship, the director presented the never been seen before world of Khansaar that is collecting immense love from the audience making the film set its rule at the box office worldwide and cement its place in the 500 Cr. club globally. The soaring success of the film is indeed a testament to the excitement that is building up for Salaar Part 2.

While Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire kept the audience hooked throughout, in the cinema hall, it made them leave the cinema halls with the excitement of its next part. Interestingly, the director Prashanth Neel is ready with the story of Salaar part 2 and is in no mood to make any amendments even after looking at the feedback he has been receiving. Recently during an interview, Prashanth Neel was asked if he is going to make any amendments to the screenplay of Salaar part 2 as the screenplay is ready. Replying to this, the director said, “No, I won’t change the story. I am not going to change one bit in that because of the feedback that I have gotten. I mean, that is a written story already. I have to follow the story. My job as a director is to narrate the story that we have written and it is a story that all of us have loved and want to tell on screen, on celluloid and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

Furthermore, when asked about, when he is planning to start working on Salaar part 2, Prashanth Neel said, “There is no plan as of now. We want to get everything right before we go ahead. It is too early for me to even think of something like that.”

Moreover, when asked about his discussion with Prabhas after the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the director said, “I mean, he is absolutely over the moon with something like this. I don’t think any filmmaker is going to be completely satisfied. So I won’t be satisfied even if it, even with KGF 2, I was not satisfied with what I did. So, I mean, his reaction is euphoric. We are all very happy that, we got Deva right in the movie. And I think box office numbers are very important for us and that’s what we are going to aim to do with Salaar 2. We are going to make it bigger and better. The story is like that. I am not saying it, but the story is like that.”

Fans trend Prabhas’s dialogue PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST demanding makers to announce Salaar Part 2

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed arrived as the biggest storm of the year on the big screens. While the film is ruling the hearts of the masses with its compelling story and power-packed action, the film has also set its rule at the box office by crossing 500 Cr. collection worldwide. While the film has left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience, it doesn’t seem to settle down easily. While almost everything in the film has hit the chords with the audience, the famous dialogue from the film PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST by the rebel star Prabhas is currently trending on social media with which the fans are demanding the makers to announce Salaar PArt 2.

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Dunki Becomes First Hindi Film To Release In Le Grand Rex In Europe On Christmas)

Fans have started to trend PLEASE I KINDLY REQUEST on social media. The fans are demanding the makers to announce Salaar Part 2. Fans are not able to control their excitement for the next part of the film and are eagerly waiting to watch the story ahead. As the film has been released, the rage is quite evident among the masses which is constantly spreading at a constant pace. This is indeed a testament to the rising fervor of the Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire.

Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has indeed created a phenomenon in the entertainment world with its release. The film is creating examples of its success every day. The biggest collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas has created a cinematic spectacle that has become the biggest triumphant example now.

About Salaar

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related