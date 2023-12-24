Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to deliver third mega hit of the year with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over. Film clashed with mega Telugu film Salaar.

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his blockbuster films like Munna Bhai series, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film is co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki More Profitable Than Salaar

Salaar Ceasefire is massive Telugu release which has budget of in excess of 400 cr. On the other hand, SRK starrer Dunki is superstar’s cheapest film in last decade or so. Dunki has moderate budget of 85 crore plus Hirani & SRK’s fee.

Dunki will do minimum share of 225 crore worldwide in addition to ancillary rights of 180-200 cr. With 400 crore plus in kitty, film will be massive money spinner for King Khan.

Salaar In Hindi To Collect Less Than 1st Week Collection Of Dunki

Salaar has crossed almost 50 cr nett over 3 day weekend in Hindi and Dunki is sitting at 108 cr nett Hindi after 3 days. Dunki should finish with 160 cr nett minimum in week one and that will be far more than lifetime Hindi business of Salaar. As of now Salaar seems to be heading for 125 crore nett Hindi business at max.

Dunki Box Office

Film collected 29.20 cr nett on day one which was good considering mid week release and drama genre. Despite lot of social media nonsense, loss of screens to Salaar and ‘so called’ mixed reports, film held solid on day two today. Film collected 20.12 cr nett.

As expected on day 3, good word of mouth came into play and family audience lapped the film specially in urban markets. Film jumped by 33% and collected around 25.61 cr nett on day 3. Film should collect around 31-32 cr nett on day 4.

Film has 4 day total of 107 cr nett and it will cross 130 cr nett tomorrow on day 5. Film crossed 200 cr worldwide gross today and will also cross 250 cr gross worldwide tomorrow.

About Dunki

Dunki released on December 21, is produced by Gauri Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is distributed by Yash Raj Films internationally.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year, after Jawan and Pathaan, both of which were blockbuster hits. Dunki is also Rajkumar Hirani’s first film after five years, since his last film Sanju in 2018. Dunki is expected to be another masterpiece from the director, who is known for his socially relevant and entertaining films. Dunki is also the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, which has raised the expectations of the fans and the critics alike.

(Also read: Dunki Movie Review: Rajkumar Hirani Delivers His Most Heartfelt Film, SUPERSTAR Shah Rukh Khan Outperforms Himself, MASTERPIECE!)

