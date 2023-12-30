The way the biggest action director Prashanth Neel presented the world of Khansaar in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has truly left the nation astonished. Well-studded with rough, rugged, violence and drama, the film has indeed arrived as the biggest cinematic spectacle that has never been seen on the big screen. The film has not only won the hearts of the audience but has also booked its name in the record registers with its constantly soaring box office numbers.

Undoubtedly, the biggest highlight of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is the massive avatar of the rebel star Prabhas who has truly left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience and proved himself a force to reckon with when it comes to delivering action on the screen. Well, this is indeed been acknowledged by the director Prashanth Neel himself. In a recent interview, the director said, “Prabhas Sir’s screen presence is outstanding from the beginning, he is made for action. Watching him in an action avatar is indeed a one-of-a-kind experience. His aura perfectly justifies the grandness that is needed to deliver a power-packed punch of action, that indeed creates an experience worth relishing for the audience.”

Salaar Storms In 2nd Week

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is enjoying an amazing run in the theaters. The film has crossed the milestone of 500 Cr. at the worldwide box office. Film has entered in 2nd week with good hold and set to cross few other milestones soon.

About Salaar

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas.

