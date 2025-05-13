Salma Hayek, at the age of 58, just single-handedly rewrote the definition of bold, and the internet can’t get it out of their minds. The legendary actress has secured her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, making waves across social media.

Her bold, age-defying shoot is not only gorgeous; it’s a declaration of power, liberation, and acceptance of self.

The strength-and-culture-themed shoot, which has taken the internet by storm on Instagram, has broken ageist beauty standards.

Hayek calls it a dream that never before seemed possible, which is now a reality on her own terms. She is proving that age is just a number at 58, as per a report by Hola.

The renowned Mexican star, who recently claimed her first-ever SI cover like the red carpet queen she is, was one of the stunning announcements made by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Tuesday, May 13.

She is joined by plus-size models Lauren Chan and Denise Bidot, Afro-Latina Olympic medallist Jordan Chiles, and gymnast-turned-TikTok sensation Livvy Dunne for this year’s event, as per a report by Hola.The epitome of power meets poise; Hayek was captured by renowned photographer Ruven Afanador. One image shows her kneeling in a rippling pool while sporting a turquoise necklace and a dark green, glitter-dusted swimsuit with a gold body chain draped like armour.

In another, wearing a crocheted two-piece, she leans against a craggy cliffside.

How did Salma react to landing the cover at 58?

She recalled how thrilled she used to get every time she saw Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue as a child, wondering, ‘Who’s going to be in it?'”

She acknowledged that she never imagined that she would be in it one day because she believed she didn’t look like a model.

She joked that she would have sent someone to the asylum if they had told her that she would be in it at 58, but it’s exciting to her that the world has changed.

Why does this moment matter so much culturally?

In the words of editor-in-chief MJ Day, “Salma Hayek Pinault is a force of nature.” “Salma is a shining example for Latinx communities, a tireless advocate, and a person whose enthusiasm for art, life, and humanity has few equals.”

She is an actress, producer, philanthropist, and advocate for women. Her motivation stems from her capacity to motivate future generations by demonstrating to us all the supreme power of living according to your own terms.

Hayek is an obvious choice for this year’s issue, which is a celebration of culture shapers, according to Day.

Everything she touches is illuminated by her creative fire. She has a unique enthusiasm for life, stories, and people, stated MJ Day.

What makes this cover different from the rest?

Hayek’s cover moment exudes wisdom, power, and liberation, in contrast to typical cover girl narratives that rely on youth and unachievable ideals. This isn’t a relic from her childhood. It’s a statement that the best time has come.

“Being a part of a generation that has been able to truly experience very tangible change makes me feel so fortunate,” Hayek asserted.

It’s amazing that a magazine like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit says that being over 50 and still feeling free and not self-conscious about your appearance is acceptable, if not cool.

In 2021, Hayek talked about how it felt liberating to share pictures of herself in swimwear following a personal health journey that involved working out and losing weight.

While on vacation, she went all paparazzi on herself, taking pictures of herself because she deserved it.

