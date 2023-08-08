Karan Johar started his career as a film director with the 1998 romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role, was a massive critical and commercial success. Salman Khan also played an important supporting role in the film. Now, after around 25 years, Karan and Salman are reuniting once again for a project.

According to media reports, Salman will be acting in director Vishnu Vardhan’s next big film which will be produced by Karan under his Dharma Productions banner. The trio has been in talks for the project for the past six months and things have been finalized now.

Pre-Production Of Karan Johar-Salman Khan Film To Start Soon

Vishnu Vardhan received massive acclaim for directing the war drama Shershaah (also his debut film) which starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. After its success, he is heading for his second film with Salman Khan. After finishing YRF’s Tiger 3, Salman will start shooting for this yet-to-be-titled project in November this year. The film’s pre-production will start in August this year and some really big action set pieces have been mapped out.

After finishing Tiger 3, Salman will undergo some rigorous physical and body language training for the role. The makers are eyeing a Christmas 2024 release. Ever since its announcement, the film has generated a lot of buzz especially because of the reunion between Salman and Karan.

Also read: Salman Khans Pink Pants at Arbaaz Khans Birthday Bash Ignite BarBhai Memes

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Salman is currently working on Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is expected to release on Diwali this year. Salman is also in talks with his long-time collaborator Sooraj Barjatya to star in a project titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Apart from these two, Tiger vs Pathaan is also generating a lot of noise since the release of Pathaan.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, recently came up with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It marked his return to the director’s chair after nearly seven years. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has met with mostly positive reviews and strong box-office results. It was also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Karan as a director in Bollywood.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related