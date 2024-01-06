Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is finally out on the over-the-top (OTT) platform and it is available on Amazon Prime.

The much-awaited action thriller Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, released in cinemas on Diwali festival, 12th November. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third installment of the popular Tiger franchise, which revolves around the adventures of a spy couple played by Salman and Katrina.

Tiger 3 was expected to be a big hit at the box office, as it promised to deliver high-octane action sequences, exotic locations, and a gripping plot but it remained below par. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, who plays a ruthless terrorist leader.

Salman Khan Announced Release Of Tiger 3 On Ott

Salman Khan just shared on social media update regarding release of Tiger 3 on Amazon Prime from tonight:

Locked, loaded and ready! 📷 Aa raha hai Tiger…Tiger3OnPrime, watch now only on @PrimeVideoIN KatrinaKaif | @emraanhashmi | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf

YRF too shared the update on social media:

The movie got a mix of responses with some praising it for the high-octane action sequences while others noted a formulaic approach in handling political themes.

Below Par Performance Of Tiger 3

Tiger 3 crossed 278 cr nett Hindi (284 cr nett all languages) lifetime. Film failed to cross lifetime number of earlier instalment of same franchise. This was massive setback to YRF’s Spy Universe and Salman Khan’s box office clout!

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is now kind of embarrassment for YRF’s spy universe. Film finished under 300 cr nett lifetime which meant lifetime total lower than War and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger 3: 282 cr nett

War (2019): 317.91 cr nett

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): 339.16 cr nett

Pathaan (2023): 545 cr nett

Film will be even less than Salman Khan’s earlier films Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

