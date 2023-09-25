The fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are eagerly waiting for the release of their upcoming film Tiger 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster spy thriller franchise from Yash Raj Films. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is slated to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023, as announced by the makers.

However, as per latest media reports, before the audience can witness the action-packed adventure of Tiger and Zoya on the big screen, they will get a glimpse of their world in a special video message that will be unveiled by YRF on September 27 which is the birth anniversary of Yash Chopra. The video, titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’, is precursor to trailer and expected to tease the fans with world of Tiger 3.

Tiger 3: ‘Tiger Ka Message’

According to a trade source, “The video is a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. It will feature Salman Khan as the agent Tiger delivering an important message. Salman Khan is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe and has played a crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all the eyes are now on Tiger 3 to reveal the next series of events from the YRF Spy Universe.”

Tiger Ka Message is expected to give the viewers a glimpse into the world of Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3, which eventually leads to the trailer of this action-packed thriller. This video will set context for viewers who have high expectations from the film.

“It’s the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, as the audience is now invested in seeing the characters of this franchise grow with the life stories of three super spies – Tiger, Kabir, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, and will be carrying forward the promise of an edge-of-the-seat action entertainer that people have not seen before on the screen,” the source informed Pinkvilla.

Tiger 3: The Next Blockbuster in the YRF Spy Universe

The year 2023 is shaping up to be a great one for fans of spy thrillers, as Yash Raj Films is set to release two of its most awaited films in the genre: Pathaan and Tiger 3. Both films are part of the YRF Spy Universe, a cinematic franchise that features interconnected stories and characters from different spy agencies and missions. Pathaan, which released on January 25, 2023, marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a four-year hiatus, and also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and set several box office records for a Hindi film, grossing over ₹1,050 crore (US$130 million) worldwide.

Tiger 3 is a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, which also includes films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. YRF intends to interconnect every spy film in the post-Pathaan world.

Pathaan’s success has raised the expectations for Tiger 3 , which is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023. The film is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who previously helmed Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Fan (2016). The film will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, who are on a mission to save the world from a new threat and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, who will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Tiger 3 is expected to be a visual spectacle, as it was shot in various locations across the world, including Turkey, Russia, Austria, France, and India. The film also features high-octane action sequences. The film’s music is composed by Pritam, who has delivered chartbusters for the previous two films in the series. The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, which will be a treat for fans of both superstars.

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, as it promises to be an entertaining and thrilling ride for the viewers. The film is expected to appeal to both the masses and the classes, as it has a mix of action, romance, comedy, and drama. Tiger 3 is likely to be the next blockbuster in the YRF Spy Universe, and cement its position as one of the most successful franchises in Indian cinema. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages on Diwali 2023.

Salman Khan says, “100-crore isn’t a benchmark anymore” at a recent event

Salman Khan said at a recent trailer launch event that the way movies across all language film industries are minting monies at box office, the new normal for business in the North is Rs 500 crore. “I think 100cr mark is going to be a rock bottom now, Every film should Target 400, 500, 600cr now. 100cr isn’t benchmark anymore” He continued, “Everything is going to be Rs 400-500-600 crore plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry.” “Even Marathi films are doing those numbers right now. Basically, people are going to the theatres once again,” the superstar added.

“I think 100cr mark is going to be a rock bottom now, Every film should Target 400, 500, 600cr now. 100cr isn’t benchmark anymore” – #SalmanKhan at Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer launch. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/NAII0TqvGJ — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 21, 2023

Talking about Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Gippy said he’s hoping the film will earn big at the box office as well, now that Salman is also predicting the business of the movie will be good. He said, “When our films used to do business of Rs 10-15 crore, we would be surprised! Last time when asked if our film can do Rs 100 crore, we didn’t know what to say. But by God’s grace, everything went well. If Salman sir is saying then something huge will happen.”

To which, Salman quipped, “Mere pe mat jana bhai, picture pe jana, kyuki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe.”

