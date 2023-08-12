Salman Khan always wishes well for Bollywood fraternity. He wishes his fellow actors on their films’ success more often than not. Today again he showed his large hearted approach on opening of Gadar 2.

Salman Khan congratulated Sunny Deol and the team of Gadar 2 for the film’s opening of around Rs 38 – 40 crore on day 1. He praised Sunny Deol and his performance in the film, and used the iconic dialogue from the original Gadar movie, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening”. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2, which is directed by Anil Sharma.

Here is the tweet:

Gadar 2 Takes Huge Opening In Mass Belts And Across The Country

Going by advances, it was evident that film will take a massive start on day one all over. Film is super strong in central India, north and south. West Bengal and Punjab are little subdued and might improve tomorrow onwards once the reports are in.

Gadar 2 should cross 35 cr net for sure one at one and at the moment 37-38 cr net is not out of the picture. Film will need to be solid in next two days as national Holiday is on Tuesday which means insane total for the film on cards. Film will cross 75 cr net tomorrow and 115 cr over weekend.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma, with the story written by Shaktimaan Talwar. It is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film is set in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War. The story follows Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, as he goes on a mission to bring his son Charanjeet back from Pakistan. The film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Aamir Naik in the lead roles. The first poster of the sequel titled ‘Gadar 2’ was unveiled on 26 January 2023 (Republic Day) and it shows Tara Singh, played by Sunny, with a hammer.

