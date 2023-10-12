Tiger 3 is the third installment in the popular action thriller franchise that began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). The story of Tiger 3 reportedly takes place after the events of War and Pathaan, where Salman Khan‘s character Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, goes rogue and faces a new threat.

Tiger 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. The film has a budget of ₹300 crore, making it the most expensive project for Yash Raj Films till date.

Tiger 3 trailer gets cleared by CBFC

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate, meaning that it can be viewed by adults as well as children under adult supervision. The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 51 seconds long, is expected to be released on 16-October.

The makers of the film have recently unveiled a new poster of Salman Khan, where he is seen holding a gun and looking fierce. The fans of the superstar are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the movie to hit the screens.

Tiger 3: ‘Tiger Ka Naya Message’ Promo Out For India-Pakistan Match In Cricket World Cup 2023

The video was released earlier today, two days before the much-awaited India-Pakistan cricket match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, which is expected to have a huge viewership across the world. Salman has also shot for some special promos that will be aired during the match and other key games of the tournament.

The makers of Tiger 3 have reportedly collaborated with a broadcast network for a massive marketing association to promote the film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan is set to appear on Cricket live on October 14th at 12:30 PM.

YRF cracks never-been-attempted marketing association for World Cup

According to a source, Salman Khan has collaborated with Yash Raj Films (YRF) to create a massive buzz for Tiger 3, which is slated to release on Diwali.

“Tiger’s roar will be heard all throughout the cricket World Cup because the makers have cracked a never-been-attempted marketing association that will see YRF promote Tiger 3 across all India games and also all key matches of this prestigious global ODI cricket tournament!” informed a trade source.

“Tiger 3 will take over the India vs Pakistan match! Salman has also shot for cricket World Cup thematic co-branded promos to run throughout the tournament across India and other important matches. This is the biggest film marketing association that has ever happened for the World Cup!” the source added.

“The 2019 World Cup matches reached out to more than 500+ million viewers! The India vs Pakistan game in 2019 reached around 200+ million viewers! So, one can only imagine the astronomical reach that the tournament will have in 2023 and Tiger 3 will cash in on this massively!” the source further said.

