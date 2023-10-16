The trailer of Tiger 3, the third instalment of the popular spy thriller franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was released earlier today and received a mixed response from the fans. While some praised the action sequences and family drama, others expressed disappointment over not so great production value or thrills in the trailer.

Salman, Katrina, Emraan’s Tiger 3 trailer has a different beat compared to Pathaan

The trailer, shows Salman Khan reprising his role as Tiger, a former RAW agent who is now living a peaceful life with his wife Zoya (Katrina Kaif) and their son. However, their happiness is short-lived as they are attacked by a mysterious enemy, played by Emraan Hashmi, who is also a former spy and has a personal vendetta against Tiger. The film follows the events of Hrithik Roshan starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

The trailer promises a high family drama and high octane adventure across various countries, with Salman and Katrina performing some death-defying stunts. It also hints at a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, who will be seen as Pathaan, another spy character from YRF’s upcoming film of the same name.

Tiger 3 follows the beats of the Tiger franchise, driven primarily by drama and emotions. This is quite a stark contrast from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, of the same spy universe, which was more flamboyant, lighter in tonality and thrived on style.

Netizens react to Tiger 3 trailer

Netizens took to X to share their reactions to the trailer, with Salman fans calling it a ‘blockbuster’ and a ‘mass entertainer’, while many netizens criticizing it for not being upto the mark and bring very ‘predictable’.

Here are some of the tweets from them:

“This isn’t about fanwar, but #Tiger3Trailer falls flat! The budget of #Tiger3 is more than Pathaan still the production value looks cheap & VFX is very poor. EmraanHashmi completely overshadowed #SalmanKhan with his dialogue delivery & small glimpse but they could have given him a better look. Salman looks exhausted & dull throughout the trailer, he might be the worst looking spy in the spy universe”

“Nah man, our #PathaanTrailer was something else! Peak cinematic moments, great visuals, mass dialogues. Tiger3Trailer is not even 10% of this! #Pathaan is miles ahead in terms of everything now🔥”

“This is how trailer should be, this was proper classy, massy and hype was unreal #Tiger3Trailer is nowhere to #pathaan, This is not even a average trailer #salmankhan”

“Tiger3Trailer – Below average in all aspects😂Not even a SINGLE goosebumps moment, same single expression by #SalmanKhan throughout. Looks like KBKJ with YRF. EmraanHashmi stole the show with his narration and last scene🔥Anyways, only saving factor will now be #Pathaan”

Emraan Hashmi ek shot mein hi kha gaya Salman ko ….Below Average Trailer..Pathaan aakar bacha lega Tiger ko…. Predictable story..Maneesh Sharma poori story trailer mein hi reveal kr deta h har baar….. galti se

“People were dancing cheering & hooting on #Pathaan hand 2 hand combat scenes this is a BEAST, actions were cool, story is also key part along with connecting to other movies of the universe.🔥 To be very honest #Pathaan teaser >>>> #Tiger3TrailerReview”

Tiger 3 Release Date Officially Out

The makers have officially announced November 12 as release date with the trailer which is a Sunday and day of Diwali. It’s unconventional for makers to release a film on Sunday.

“Tiger 3 will arrive in cinemas on Sunday, November 12. The trend nowadays is to release the film on post-Diwali but YRF has made a smart decision to bring it on the day of the Festival of Lights.”a source had told earlier.

The source explained, “Salman Khan fans and general moviegoers will come in hordes on the release day, as it is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The post-Diwali holiday will fall on Monday, November 13 in certain states and in certain states on Tuesday, November 14. Meanwhile, Bhaidooj holiday will fall on Wednesday, November 15. There will be some post-Diwali holiday effect on Thursday, November 16. And then of course comes the weekend.”

The source added, “Hence, Tiger 3 will have the benefit of holidays from Sunday November 12 to Sunday November 19. As a result, expect records to be broken this Diwali!”

