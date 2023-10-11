Salman Khan has unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film Tiger 3, in which he reprises his role as the RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The poster shows Salman in a rugged look, holding a gun and wearing a leather jacket. The line on the poster reads, “Following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan”.

Salman also mentioned that the trailer of Tiger 3 will be released in 5 days on October 16, and the film will hit the theatres during Diwali this year. He also revealed that the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. He wrote on his social media account, “Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3Trailer Ready ho jao!”

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise, which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya, an ISI agent and Tiger’s wife.

Katrina as Zoya on new Tiger 3 poster

Katrina also shared her first look poster from the film on Tuesday, where she can be seen in a fierce avatar, shooting a gun and sporting a scar on her face. She also said, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time.”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films banner. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, who will reportedly play an international terrorist. The film has been shot in various locations across the world, including Turkey, Austria, Russia and UAE.

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of this year, as it promises to deliver high-octane action sequences and thrilling espionage drama.

YRF’s Spy Universe Becomes Biggest Brand In Indian Cinema

Tiger 3 is also the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The spy universe is a unique concept that brings together some of the biggest stars of Bollywood as secret agents who work for different agencies but sometimes cross paths or team up for a common goal. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earlier this year, which hinted at a crossover between the two films. It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan will have a special extended cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3.

