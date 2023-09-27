Salman Khan, the original spy of Bollywood, is back with a bang in the third installment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise.

Tiger 3, the highly anticipated action thriller starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, is set to release on Diwali 2023. The film is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film promises to be a high-octane adventure with stunning visuals and thrilling stunts.

‘Tiger Ka Message’, a prelude to ‘Tiger 3’ Trailer out

The video features Salman Khan as the agent Tiger, who delivers an important message to his fans and the world. He says, “

The video then shows a glimpse of the action-packed trailer of ‘Tiger 3’, which will be released soon. The trailer will reveal the plot of the film, which is said to be a global espionage thriller involving India, Pakistan, Russia, and Turkey. The film will also star Katrina Kaif as Zoya, Tiger’s love interest and fellow agent, and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, who is reportedly playing an ISI agent turned rogue. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films as part of their Spy Universe, which also includes ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. The film is slated to hit the screens on Diwali, November 10, this year.

‘Tiger Ka Message’ has created a huge buzz among the fans of Salman Khan and the ‘Tiger’ franchise, who are eagerly waiting for the trailer and the film. The video has received millions of views and likes on social media platforms, and has also trended on Twitter with hashtags like #TigerKaMessage, #Tiger3, #SalmanKhan, and #KatrinaKaif. The fans have praised Salman Khan’s look and dialogue delivery in the video, and have also expressed their excitement for seeing him reunite with Katrina Kaif and clash with Emraan Hashmi on the big screen.

‘Tiger 3’ to take YRF Spy Universe to next level

‘Tiger 3’ is the third film in the ‘Tiger’ franchise, which started with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012, followed by ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ in 2017. Both the films were huge blockbusters at the box office, and were also critically acclaimed for their action sequences and patriotic themes. The films revolve around the adventures of Tiger, a former RAW agent who falls in love with Zoya, a former ISI agent, and together they fight against various enemies and threats to their countries and the world.

‘Tiger 3’ is expected to be bigger and better than the previous films in terms of scale, budget, locations, stunts, and star cast. The film has been shot in various countries like Turkey, Russia, Austria, Morocco, and UAE, besides India. The film has also roped in some international technicians and stunt coordinators to create some jaw-dropping action scenes. The film has also been shot in IMAX format to enhance the cinematic experience for the viewers.

‘Tiger 3’ is one of the most awaited films of this year, and promises to be a treat for the fans of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and spy thrillers in general. The film is also the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe and is expected to take events of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘War’ forward. The film will also have some special appearances by other spies from the Spy Universe, such as Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from ‘War’. The film will also set up the stage for future crossover films involving these characters.

So are you ready for ‘Tiger Ka Message’? Watch it here if you haven’t already, and stay tuned for the trailer of ‘Tiger 3’, coming soon.

