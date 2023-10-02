Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar and the star of the upcoming spy thriller ‘Tiger 3’, has recently performed at a function in Delhi. It was reportedly a birthday celebration, also attended by Ameesha Patel and Aparshakti Khurrana. At the event, Salman set the stage on fire with his performance. He danced to his iconic songs from ‘Dabangg’ and other movies.

Salman Khan’s dancing videos go viral

However, a couple of videos of his performance has gone viral on the internet and has sparked concern among his fans about his health. In the video, Salman can be seen dancing on the song ‘Humka Peeni Hai’ from ‘Dabangg’ and his other songs. He is dressed in a black t-shirt, matching trousers and silver jacket. Some fans noticed that he looked tired and exhausted while dancing. They also commented that he seemed to have gained weight and lost his charm.

Netizens react and express concern

Some fans expressed their excitement about his comeback and praised his talent. They called him ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ and said that his comeback would be ‘khatarnaak’ (dangerous). They also wished him good health and happiness.

However, some fans urged him to take proper care of his health and take a break after ‘Tiger 3’. They said, “Tiger 3 ke baad thoda break lekar health par dhyaan de… phir wapas aaye… Aise toh nahi chalega.” They also said that he should not overwork himself and focus on his well-being. They also said that they did not like to see him in such a condition and hoped that he would recover soon.

Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the third installment in the original spy franchise produced by Yash Raj Films. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and features a story crafted by Aditya Chopra himself. It also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya, Salman’s love interest and fellow spy. The film is expected to have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, another spy character from another Yash Raj Films project.

Tiger 3 is scheduled to release on Diwali 2023 and is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. With an extended action sequence featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, this film is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

‘Tiger Ka Message’, a prelude to ‘Tiger 3’ Trailer was launched earlier and features Salman Khan as the agent Tiger, who delivers an important message to his fans and the world.

Salman Khan is also rumored to be part of Karan Johar’s next production with director Vishnu Vardhan. He is said to play an Army officer in the film. However, there has been no official confirmation about this project yet.

