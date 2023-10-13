Salman Khan, the superstar of Bollywood, has unveiled his new look for his upcoming action thriller Tiger 3, which is slated to release this Diwali. The actor shared a poster of himself on Instagram, where he is seen wearing a brown shirt and jacket, a pair of cargo pants, and a chain in his hand ready to combat.

The image indicates that the Tiger of Tiger 3 is very powerful and dangerous, he can destroy the entire army with his hands and not with weapons. Salman Khan also announced the trailer time as 12 noon on 16th October with this image.

The poster has the caption “Tiger3Trailer. 16th October. 12 Noon. Mark kar lo calendar. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer. Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The fans and followers are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Tiger 3, which will be out on October 16. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya, Salman’s love interest and fellow spy.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise, which began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has previously helmed films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan. The film is part of Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe, which also includes films like War and Pathaan. Salman Khan will also be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Pathaan in the film. The two superstars will reportedly have a face-off in the climax of Tiger 3.

Salman Khan has recently revealed that the team of Tiger 3 has pushed the envelope of action with the film, and that it will be spectacular and unique. He said, “The team has tried and executed things that have never been seen in an Indian film. I loved being a part of these massively mounted action sequences and I was like a child when I was doing those scenes!”

Tiger 3 is expected to be one of the biggest hits of the year, and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

