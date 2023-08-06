Salman Khan always amazes his fans. Last Friday, he attended his brother Arbaaz Khan’s fancy birthday party in a unique and stylish outfit. Salman wore a comfortable and trendy casual look, combining a classic black t-shirt with eye-catching pink pants, topped off with a grey shirt. Even though his outfit was simple, it caught the attention of many on social media, with lots of Twitter users expressing their love for his pink pants.

Netizens’ Meme-Fest On Salman Khan’s Pink Pants

Salman Khan’s pink pants sparked memes on social media. Some joked to keep him away from Ranveer Singh’s fashion influence, while others playfully questioned the outfit’s authenticity. The playful reactions added to the buzz surrounding Salman’s unique fashion choice at the event.

On Twitter, people came up with the term “BarBhai” and jokingly said that Salman Khan could be the Indian version of Ken from Barbie, all because of his trendy pink pants, which sparked a frenzy of ‘Barbie‘ fever on social media.

people saying Salman Khan is Ken for wearing pink pants STFU — no hehe(she/her) (@whatwhyidk) August 5, 2023

Half Oppenheimer half barbie — Shubham2.0 (@bhav_paaji) August 5, 2023

Salman Khan’s Sweet Birthday Post for Sister Arpita

On Other hand ,On his Instagram, Salman Khan shared a beautiful old photo with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, on her birthday. He also wrote a sweet birthday message, saying, “Happy birthday, Arpita,” along with a red heart and a hug emoji. The picture showed a young Salman having a lovely moment with baby Arpita.

