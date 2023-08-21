Salman Khan, the superstar of Bollywood, has a busy calendar ahead as he has locked his dates for three big projects in the next two years. The actor, who has recently finished shooting for Tiger 3, the third instalment of his popular spy franchise, will soon start working on Vishnuvardhan’s next film, which is produced by Karan Johar. He will also reunite with his frequent collaborator Sooraj Barjatya for a family drama.

Salman’s Action Thriller With Vishnuvardhan And Karan Johar

According to a report by another publication, Salman Khan will begin shooting for Vishnuvardhan’s film after the release of Tiger 3, which is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2023. The film will be an action thriller and Salman will play a paramilitary officer in it. He will also undergo a physical transformation and lose some weight for the role. The film is expected to release on Christmas 2024 weekend.

The report also stated that Salman Khan will shoot for the film in multiple schedules. After wrapping up the first schedule in mid-November to mid-December, he will take a break and resume shooting in January for 30-45 days. After completing a major chunk of the film, he will switch gears and work on Tiger vs Pathaan, a crossover film that will feature him and Shah Rukh Khan as their respective spy characters from the Tiger franchise and Pathaan.

YRF Spy Universe’s Tiger vs Pathaan With Shah Rukh Khan

Tiger vs Pathaan, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also helmed War and Pathaan, will go on floors in March or April 2024. The film will have Salman and Shah Rukh teaming up for their first full-fledged film since Karan Arjun (1995). The duo will shoot till the end of May for the film. However, if there is any delay in Tiger vs Pathaan, then Salman will finish shooting for Vishnuvardhan’s film first.

“This is the tentative schedule that has been chalked out for Salman. If there is a delay in the shoot of Tiger vs Pathaan from the already planned date, SK will complete Karan’s film by Summer and only then dive into Tiger vs Pathaan. At the moment, YRF is looking to kick off Tiger vs Pathaan from the end of March/early April and the shoot for Vishnuvardhan’s film has been planned keeping all aspects in mind,” the source mentioned.

“The filming for Tiger vs Pathaan begins in Summer with combination dates of both SRK and Salman,” the source informed, quick to add that the duo will be shooting till the end of May on this epic action thriller.

Salman’s Next With Sooraj Barjatya, Prem Ki Shaadi

After completing these two action films, Salman Khan will also start working on Sooraj Barjatya’s next film, which will mark their fifth collaboration after Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). The film will be a family drama and Salman will reprise his iconic character of Prem in it. The film is tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi and will go on floors by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

On wrapping up the Dharma Film, Salman will resume Tiger vs Pathaan for his solo sequences and wrap it up by the end of 2024. “On wrapping up the two heavy-on action films, Salman will get into exploring his softer side with Sooraj Barjatya. The film is locked and will go on floors by the end of 2024/early 2025. It’s tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi and will be a family drama in the zone of the classics that SK and Sooraj Barjatya have made over the years. Sooraj will get into the casting of the film by end of this year,” the source shared, quick to add that Salman will be shooting for over 125 days for all the 3 films respectively.

With such an exciting lineup of films, Salman Khan is surely going to keep his fans entertained and enthralled in the coming years.

