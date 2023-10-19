Two giants of Bollywood are all set to join forces in the high-octane spy thriller Tiger 3. Veteran actor Salman Khan and singer Arjit Singh are all set to create musical magic in this upcoming blockbuster.

With the much-anticipated trailer release of Tiger 3, this latest news adds an extra layer of buzz around the film. According to Pinkvilla, Aditya Chopra, the creative mastermind behind YRF, has roped in Arjit to sing not just one but two songs for the film. The first song is set to be released on October 23, 2023.

Salman Khan and Arjit Singh collaborate for the first time in Tiger 3

The first of Arjit’s renditions for Tiger 3 is going to be a peppy dance number titled ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam,’ which will feature Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif. Director Maneesh Sharma is brimming with excitement as he anticipates the release of this chart-topping track. Calling it an out-and-out party anthem, he promises that the song will set the dance floors on fire.

For those who remember the sensational track ‘Dil Diya Gallan’ from Tiger Zinda Hai, the second Arjit song in Tiger 3 promises to be a romantic gem, akin to its predecessor.

Renowned music director Pritam is equally exhilarated about this collaboration. He opined, “It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, is our generation’s top singing sensation.”

Tiger 3 marks the latest chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, following the success of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Catch Salman Khan’s latest film in theaters on November 12, 2023.