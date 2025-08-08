More pistachio products are being recalled in Canada due to potential salmonella contamination, the latest in multiple recalls issued this week for pistachio-related products, including a viral Dubai brand chocolate bar.

Several Andalos brand baklava pastry products are the latest to be recalled.

The seven Andalos products that have been recalled are:

baklavas rectangles

baklavas triangles

baklava

baklava pistachio wardah

baklava pistachio burma

baklava esh al bolbol pistachio

baklava catering tray

The recall also involves seven products that have no brand associated, including baklava aswara pistachio, knafeh ashta and znoud el sett.



A list of Andalos pastry products being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to potential salmonella contamination.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency





A list of various pastry products being recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency due to potential salmonella contamination.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency



Thursday’s recall says the products were distributed in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, as well as online.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by findings by the agency during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

That outbreak involving salmonella has seen nine people sent to hospital and nearly five dozen people sickened by consuming certain brands of pistachios or pistachio-containing products, including viral Dubai brand chocolate bars.

So far, three-quarters of the people sickened in the outbreak are women, the Public Health Agency of Canada says.

PHAC says many people became sick after eating pistachios or products that contained the food, prompting the added warning that the recalled pistachios may have been used and sold in baked goods.

Canadians are advised that if they think they became sick from consuming a recalled product, they should call their health-care provider.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make people sick.

People are urged to check to see if they have recalled products and to throw them out or return them to where they were purchased.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting and nausea, but the CFIA cautions that young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may contract more serious and sometimes deadly infections.

The CFIA says it’s verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.