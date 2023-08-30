Following a brief clip teasing it, the official Saltburn teaser trailer is out now, previewing Emerald Fennell’s upcoming film starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and more.

In the trailer, Keoghan’s character Oliver Quick meets Elordi’s Felix Catton, who invites Oliver to stay with him and his family at their estate in Saltburn over the summer. As Keoghan gets to know them more, however, things begin to unravel quickly.

Watch the Saltburn teaser trailer below (watch other clips and trailers):

What do we know about Saltburn?

Saltburn is written and directed by Fennell, who previously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for her work on Promising Young Woman. It is produced by Fennell, Margot Robbie, and Josey McNamara. The film stars Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. This marks the latter’s second collaboration with Fennell following Promising Young Woman.

“Fennell brings us a beautifully wicked tale of privilege and desire. Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten,” reads the synopsis.

Fennell most recently starred as Midge in Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie movie, which has just earned a worldwide gross of over $1 billion.