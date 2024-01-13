Polly’s best tip for dancing like the King? “’Imagine you’ve got a mosquito on the back of your knee…”

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “I think it’s a massive task because people have such an affiliation for Elvis.

“People know him, people know the performances, so it didn’t slide past either of us that it was quite a big deal.”

Barry and Austin are on their way to becoming two of Hollywood’s biggest stars of their generation and are now starring together in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama Masters of the Air.