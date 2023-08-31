And the staff were delighted to welcome the former Celtic and Scotand great on his big day.

The Cecchini’s team posted on Facebook: “It was an absolute honour to host Bobby Lennox and his family for his 80th birthday. Happy Birthday Bobby.”

Their post was followed by dozens of others from locals wishing Bobby all the best.

With Celtic, striker Bobby won no fewer than 11 league titles, eight Scottish Cups and four League Cups as well as the famous of them all, the European Cup in 1967.

He scored one of the goals in Scotland’s famous 3-2 win over the then reigning world champions England at Wembley in 1967.

Bobby was awarded an MBE in 1981 and was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

And he now has his own statue sitting proudly in the centre of his home town of Saltcoats.

Happy birthday from all at the Herald too Bobby.