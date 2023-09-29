But after defying the odds to even get to this stage, the local lad will fancy his chances of going all the way.

The Ardrossan Academy pupil has reason to celebrate recently, after competing in a local final of the British Indoor Karting Championships (BIKC).

It was a place he earned himself after putting in some impressive laps in qualifying at his local track.

Not even in his teens, Evan was the youngest of all competitors on the grid at Clydebank as he aimed to make his way to the next stage – the regional finals in Newcastle.

And despite racing against teens as old as 16, the youngster was more than up for the challenge and earned his place to compete against the best on Tyneside.

It’ll be Evan’s first major national competition – but he’s determined to make sure it isn’t his last.

And when he gets behind the wheel at the regional finals, it will be a far cry from where his racing dreams started.

He told us: “I started off playing racing games on my PlayStation, then moved on to simulator driving with a realistic steering wheel and pedal setup.

“After getting a drift trike for Christmas I got the speed bug and wanted to try something faster.

“I went go karting in Glasgow with my dad and uncle and loved it. I race any chance I get.

“Since progressing to the adult karts in April this year I can usually keep up with or beat most of the older drivers on track.”

Evan has been attending Teamsport e-karting centre in Clydebank for a year and a half.

it is a journey which began during a Karting session with his uncle Scott and dad Alan. He was approached by the centre, presented with a “man of the day” medal and asked to join their Cadet Karting Academy.

Evan quickly progressed through from beginner to intermediate level, then gained his Cadet Academy advanced qualification, which is a requirement for entry into the BIKC.

At age 12 he advanced from Cadet to Junior, progressing from cadet karts to adult karts which have a top speed of 40mph.

At this point he took out a Race Academy membership with them which provided him with his Motorsport UK K-I licence.

That quick rise has helped him to get where he is today – looking forward to competing national finals on October 14 and 15, the last stage of the BIKC.

But even if he fails to qualify, his mum Alison says it will have been an outstanding year watching her “little pocket rocket” chase his dreams – something she hopes local people can also get behind.

She said: “If Evan doesn’t get through to the finals he will still be delighted with his progress this year, and understands many of the other competitors have been racing for years to get to the level they are at.

“Evan’s goal is to progress through the indoor karting league and would love to move on to outdoor karting and eventually Formula 3.

“Evan eats, breaths and sleeps karting, spending as much time on track as he can.

“Unfortunately, there are limited opportunities in our part of the country and the tracks he would love to race on require significant travelling.

“Our very own wee pocket rocket is looking for sponsorship/financial assistance in getting to the regional final of the British Indoor Karting Championship in Newcastle.

“Evan has been very fortunate to be receive a new suit, crash helmet and boots from Iain Greer at Monarch Financial Services and Justin Dunne at Complete Financing.

“Thanks also for provision of under armour and t-shirt to Ian Tolland & Scott Revans of Bute Service Centre, Ardrossan.”

Alison added that Evan’s school have also been very supportive, alongside the other sporting teams he competes for.

She added: “Shout outs to Mrs Anderson, head teacher, and Miss McEvoy, Evan’s year head, at Ardrossan Academy for presenting Evan with his gold star of achievement and being supportive of his karting commitments.

“Thanks also to North Ayrshire Swimming Club, where Evan trains three times a week, who have been supportive when Evan can’t attend swim competitions due to his karting and motorsport commitments.”

If you think you could help Evan as he chases his karting dreams, you can contact Alison McKay on Facebook at facebook.com/amckay999.