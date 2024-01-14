After injuring the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial meniscus in her knee, Aria Pascual began 2023 in a knee brace having just gone through surgery.

However, the 23-year-old is starting this year on a much brighter note as she prepares to compete for the first time since her injury.

“For two years, my dreams and goals have been on hold because of my injury, but not anymore,” she said.

After intense rehab, Aria says she is now “back better than ever” and is ready to chase her dreams once again.

The elite karate athlete, who is a member of the Scottish national team, is set to compete for the first time post-injury in a competition held in Cyprus next month.

She said: “Representing your country is indeed a great honour but it also comes with great expense, as I am a completely self-funded athlete.

“I will be running a fundraising lottery this year to help raise funds.”

Aria is now running a raffle in her efforts to raise cash as she prepares to pursue her goals once again.

Anyone interested in entering the raffle can contact her at www.facebook.com/aria.pascual

Aria told the Herald: “I am so excited for this competition. I worked so hard post-surgery to get back to the performance level of my sport.

“It was a very difficult time when I was unable to perform due to the injury and if it was not for the support from my family and close friends, then it would have been even more challenging.

“It is quite difficult to put into words what it means to me. When I was injured I was not allowed to do what I loved but now I can show off what I have worked so hard for.”

And the 23-year-old has lofty ambitions for just how far she can go once she is back competing.

Aria added: “This will be my senior debut, so I hope to come away having proven myself as a senior athlete.

“I have big dreams for my sport, being in the top 10 in the world and winning international European and world medals, so this competition will be a step in that direction.

“I also want to show to all the people who continued to believe and support me through my injury that it was worth it and I am back!”