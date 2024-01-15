Vics defeated Campbeltown Pupils 4-0 at Campbell Park on Saturday – with their third win of the campaign enough to lift themselves above their visitors in the WoSFL Fourth Division.

It was new manager Stevie Wilson’s first victory since he took over in the Saltcoats hotseat in November following the sudden departure of former boss Bryan Slavin.

A debut hat-trick from new signing John McLaughlin and an Adam Kamara strike made sure all three points stayed at home as Vics swapped places with the Kintyre club at the foot of the table.

It’s the first time all season that Saltcoats haven’t occupied last place in the WoSFL basement – and after a turbulent few months for the club, Wilson, McLaughlin and everyone else at Campbell Park is now looking upwards.

Speaking to Toria TV – Saltcoats Victoria’s own social media channel – after the match, Wilson was full of praise for his players.

He said: “[I’m] delighted. I thought the boys were excellent from the start. [It was sometimes] a wee bit scrappy, but I can’t praise the players enough for a team that’s just been thrown together.

“It’s quite exciting, because we’ve seen the fitness levels, how hard they work in training and in the dressing room before the game, how desperate they are to go and get three points.

“Their attitudes have been excellent.”

Hat-trick hero McLaughlin was hailed for his impact after arriving late in the week from Fourth Division rivals Eglinton FC.

Wilson continued: “He’s came in, played in midfield, he’s won aerial battles that we’ve not been winning in the last couple of weeks.

“Picking it up in the middle of the park, driving, he gets a hat-trick today so I’d class it as a good signing.

“Hopefully that’s not the only three goals he gets. Hopefully there is more to come!”

For more from both Wilson and McLaughlin, plus some spectacular drone footage of Saturday’s match, see the Saltcoats Victoria channel on YouTube.