In fact, the whole night – dubbed Big John’s Bash – was used to pay tribute to an absolute stalwart of the club – volunteer John Foster.

Over the past 40 years, there have been numerous changes in club personal whether it be managers, players or even committee members.

However, one thing has remained constant through all of that time – the dedication shown by ‘Foster’.

During his four decades at Campbell Park, Big John has taken on every job that comes his way with the same enthusiasm.

Whether it be putting up the nets, manning the gates, or running the line – though he doesn’t do the latter all too often anymore – John will do it.

As a volunteer, there is no financial reward for John, who simply loves his hometown team.

So it was only right that the club honoured such a stalwart to mark his unwavering dedication to the Seasiders.

Tributes were paid right across the board, including former club chaplain and secretary Don Currie – who himself departed the club after nine-and-a-half years at the the end of the season.

He said: “He’s a larger-than-life character – loads of folk in Saltcoats will know him – if you see him in Dockhead Street he’ll be saying hello to half the people walking by.

“Every club at that level needs a Big John. You need someone who is available, enthusiastic, that will muck in – that will do stuff like put up the nets.

“He knows how to do it too, he’ll get grumpy if a ref tells him it’s not right – which doesn’t happen often to be fair!”

The reverend also hailed the irreplaceable dedication shown to the club by Big John.

He added: “John is one of these guys that will be down early on a Saturday before anyone else gets there.

“He’s steady as a rock, yes he will always grab a pie as soon as he can but he’s one of life’s characters and clubs need that.

“You would struggle badly to replace John.”

Don himself was also honoured by the club last week as he begins a new journey away from Campbell Park.

A move away from his role at the South Beach Baptist Church in Ardrossan, to a different church in Erskine, has coincided with his taking up of a new role within the West of Scotland Football League.

Don will now be taking up a wider role within football chaplaincy – overseeing all the current chaplains within the set up, as well as assisting those sides yet to have one in place.

He commented: “It’s a growing thing. We’re trying to work alongside clubs to get folk there that will be a listening ear.

“It’s a new chapter, that is then this is now. I loved my time at Saltcoats and all the folks there.”

A former Vics player moved to pay tribute to both John and Don, after seeing the pair were honoured by the club.

They commented: “The impact people like Foster have at local clubs is immeasurable.

“Teams like Saltcoats really rely on volunteers like him to operate, and Big John is as good as they come.

“Not only is he a friendly face, he is the first one you see every match day, and he takes on jobs no one else would consider.

“It’s great to see that Saltcoats have honoured him in this way – no one is more deserving of it!”

They added: “Don may not always take the credit for the role he played at Campbell Park but he has been a truly fantastic representative for the club.

“He has been a real trailblazer in terms of club chaplaincy and the club will no doubt have a hard time in replacing him.

“I wish him all the best in his new role and have no doubt we will see him at Saltcoats plenty of times in the future.”