



OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has a lot to worry about. The pressure for the ChatGPT 5 release everyone is anxiously awaiting must be enormous on its own.

I expect this new version will be nothing more than all the previous models combined, plus a lot of duct tape and some “innovative” new features to make it seem less underwhelming.

If that’s the case, Altman has much to be concerned about.

Alas, his problems don’t stop there. OpenAI is in the talent “poaching war” with Meta. To make matters worse, Mark Zuckerberg recently announced his plan for Meta to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into compute to build superintelligence.

While OpenAI’s situation regarding the functionality of the artificial intelligence models is favorable, Altman seems to be one step behind Zuckerberg’s PR strategies, always having to respond to the latest move.

OpenAI’s latest revelation follows the same pattern.

Oracle has become an important partner for OpenAI and the Stargate project. Image source: Shutterstock

OpenAI and Oracle pushing Stargate forward

On July 22, Oracle (ORCL) and OpenAI shared that they are working on developing 4.5 GW of additional Stargate data center capacity in the U.S. The company didn’t specify current capacity, but this extra work with Oracle will push it over 5GW.

This recent development looks suspiciously like a response to Zuckerberg’s revelation that Meta is building Hyperion, which will be able to scale up to 5GW over several years.

Of course, Meta is not the only competitor Altman needs to consider. What is unique here is that he also needs to watch out for Microsoft, which is interestingly both a partner and competitor. But that’s a long story for another time.

Altman is also troubled by raising capital. OpenAI is seeking funding from new and existing investors as part of its $40 billion round announced in March, reported WIRED.

A new version of the Sora model needs to be launched soon, too, as it looks like it has been overtaken by Google’s Veo 3.

So what else could a man with so many things on his plate be worried about?

Sam Altman is worried about an AI problem he helped create

Whenever I hear an AI company CEO explaining AI’s dangers, I wonder if it is like PR hype, because, let’s face it, even negative marketing is marketing.

In a surprising turn of events, though, Altman just said something that rings true.

“A thing that terrifies me, is apparently there are still some financial institutions that will accept a voice print as authentication for you to move a lot of money or do something else,” reported Business Insider.

“That is a crazy thing to still be doing,” continued Altman, “AI has fully defeated most of the ways that people authenticate currently — other than passwords.”

Biometric authentication has always seemed like the most illogical cybersecurity invention. You can replace your lock if you lose your keys and change passwords if they get stolen, but you can’t replace your fingerprints, voice, or face (unless you are Madonna).

I am glad someone with Altman’s influence has finally spoken up.

