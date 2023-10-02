The 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards, founded by CEO Michele Elyzabeth, went off at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Sam Asghari was among the celebrities and high-profile people to attend the event and strike a few poses on the red carpet.

The Daytime Beauty Awards recognizes science behind beauty and spotlights health and wellness professionals in the fields of medicine, health and fitness, aesthetics, skincare, color and styling, CBD & cannabis, and beauty innovation.

The model, actor, and fitness trainer is a past honoree, winning Outstanding Achievement in Fitness at the 2nd annual Daytime Beauty Awards in 2019.

This is among the first red carpets he has taken part in since his much-publicized split from Britney Spears after six years together, that includes 14 months as husband and wife.

Asghari, 29, began his career as a model when he was 21, appearing in an array of different magazines such a GQ and Men’s Health.

He would put some of those skills on display in front of the photographers gathered along the red carpet area.

The Tehran, Iran native looked handsome in a black double-breasted suit with red buttons that he matched with a blue and white-patterned shirt and white sneakers.

The fitness expert had his dark hair cut short and close to the scalp with a slight part on the left.

News of Asghari and Spears’s split first broke in mid-August, when a source told TMZ that they had a ‘huge fight’ over cheating allegations that led to Asghari moving out of the home they shared home in Los Angeles.

The publication reported that Asghari confronted his wife over rumors she stepped out on him, which led to their fight.

Soon after, it was confirmed that the couple had separated three weeks earlier, and that Asghari had since filed for divorce from Spears.

TMZ had been reporting that the male model wasn’t sleeping at their shared home very much, leading up to their separation, and that the Toxic star had gotten physical with him in blowout fights that include frequent screaming matches.

Single and ready to mingle: This appears to be his second red carpet appearance since his split from estranged wife Britney Spears after 14 months together and six years as a couple

Spotlight: Asghari joined Ryan Clady on stage to speak during the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards

Asghari would end up confirming their split in an Instagram Story post on August 18.

‘After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,’ he began.

‘We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.’

The estranged couple first met when Spears selected Asghari to star in her music video for Slumber Party featuring Tinashe in 2016.

Soon after they began dating and fast became an exclusive item, which led to their engagement in September 2021.

They would end up officially tying-the-knot at their home in the Thousand Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles in June 2022.

Asghari and Spears signed a prenuptial agreement to protect Spears’ fortune, estimated at approximately $60 million as of June 2022, according to US weekly.