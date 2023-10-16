FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has asked a United States judge for long-release Adderall, saying he’s finding it hard to concentrate properly during his criminal trial.

In an Oct. 15 letter to New York District Judge Lewis Kaplan, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers asked if Bankman-Fried could take a “12-hour extended-release 20mg dose of Adderall” before he’s transported to trial on Oct. 16.

SBF’s lawyer asked the judge to get Sam more adderall on Friday so he can focus. They want extended release so he doesn’t lose focus during court sessions. — NFTNick.eth (@allnick) October 16, 2023

The lawyers added that Bankman-Fried’s lack of the prescribed stimulant during trial hours means he’s “not been able to concentrate at the level he ordinarily would” and wouldn’t be able to “meaningfully participate” in presenting his defense.

The former FTX CEO has been “doing his best to remain focused during the trial” despite his lack of medication during trial hours, the letter added.

Even if Bankman-Fried takes the requested medication, there’s “no way of knowing at present whether the extended-release dose will be effective,” his lawyers said.

They requested the court stop the trial for one day — on Tuesday, Oct. 17 — if Bankman-Fried was either unable to take the long-release dose or if the medication didn’t work so they could “find a solution that will work for the remainder of [the] trial.”

Alternatively, the lawyers requested that Judge Kaplan permit them to provide Bankman-Fried with his prescription of Adderall at the District Court during the trial.

The lawyers claimed they had attempted to solve the issue with the Bureau of Prisons, but had not received a response to “numerous emails and voice messages.”

