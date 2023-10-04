Bankman-Fried’s wealth and power ‘built on lies’, says prosecution Victoria Bekiempis The prosecution’s opening statement just started. Prosecutor Thane Rehn quickly described how Sam Bankman-Fried’s high-flying life was built on a fraudulent house of cards. One year ago, it looked like Sam Bankman-Fried was on top of the world. He ran a huge company called FTX. He lived in a 30m apartment in the Bahamas. He jetted around the world on private planes. He hung out with celebrities like Tom Brady and politicians like Bill Clinton. His face was on magazine covers. He had wealth. He had power. He had influence. But all of that, all of it, was built on lies. Behind the curtain, Sam Bankman-Fried was not who he appeared to be. He was using his company, FTX, to commit fraud on a massive scale. And the money he was spending to build his empire- it was money he was stealing from FTX’s customers. He was committing a massive fraud and taking billions of dollars from thousands of victims. Sam Bankman-Fried, the defendant, was committing a massive fraud and taking billions of dollars from thousands of victims. Updated at 12.52 EDT

Victoria Bekiempis Bankman-Fried’s attorney, Mark Cohen, argued that any lapses that might have happened were effectively growing pains. “Things were happening quickly, very quickly. Sam and others were making hundreds of decisions a day,” Cohen said. And as a result, some things got overlooked….things an older company would have built out over time. At FTX, some of these things were still “works in progress”, he said.

Bankman-Fried ‘a math nerd who acted in good faith’, says his attorney Victoria Bekiempis Bankman-Fried’s attorney, Mark Cohen, painted a dramatically different portrait for jurors in his opening. “Sam didn’t defraud anyone. Sam didn’t intend to defraud anyone. Sam acted in good faith,” he said. There was no theft. Bankman-Fried thought the loans were “permitted”, he said. He also slammed prosecutors’ portrayal of Bankman-Fried as callously money-minded. They’d have you think he was quite the villain — almost the cartoon of a villain. In reality, Bankman-Fried was a normal guy, Cohen said. He was a math nerd who didn’t drink or party. Bankman-Fried looked toward Cohen during his opening. During the prosecutor’s opening, he appeared to look forward.

SBF’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison will testify how he ‘took customer money again and again’, says prosecution Victoria Bekiempis The prosecutor also explained how former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison will play a role in the trial. She will tell u about how she and the defendant stole the money that customers had entrusted to FTX. She will testify that she and the defendant took customer money again and again to spend it and invest it through Alameda.

Victoria Bekiempis Prosecutor Thane Rehn described how the alleged financial crimes snowballed. Sam Bankman-Fried started slowly, by taking some of the money from the bank accounts and FTX depositors, shuttling it to Alameda. For a while, customers were able to make withdrawals from their accounts because he left some money in FTX. As time went by, the defendant used Alameda to pull more and more customer money out of FTX and the money the defendant stole really started to add up. By the summer of 2022, the defendant had used Alameda to take more than $10bn of customer money out of FTX – $10bn, stolen from thousands of customers. This, combined with Bankman-Fried’s bad calls on investments, created a perfect storm, he said. “At his direction, Alameda had made a bunch of risky investments in crypto,” the prosecutor said. Alameda didn’t have enough money to pay its bills. He doubled down – the defendant pulled even more money out of FTX.

Files pertaining to the trail of Sam Bankman-Fried arrive at federal court in New York City. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Customers ‘had no way to know SBF took billions of dollars and spent it’, says prosecution Victoria Bekiempis The prosecution also started to get into the inner-workings of the alleged financial misdeeds. “Customers sometimes deposited dollars [into] FTX to trade crypto. When customers sent dollars to FTX, the company would tell them that the money was in their accounts at FTX,” Thane Rehn said. The money never actually made it to FTX. Instead, the defendant opened a bank account that was under the control of Alameda, his other company. So when customers thought their money was going into the exchange, they were actually sending their money right into the defendant’s pocket. The defendant took billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits from Alameda bank accounts and he spent it – and the customers had no way to know that their money was being used in this way.

Bankman-Fried ‘used Caroline Ellison as a front’, says prosecution Victoria Bekiempis Prosecutor Thane Rehn alluded to Caroline Ellison’s role in the companies’ downfall, describing her as his romantic partner installed as Alameda’s leader. He was using her as a front — in reality, he was still calling the shots at Alameda. Ellison, the former chief executive to FTX sister company Alameda Research, pleaded guilty late last year to seven offences including wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering. Updated at 12.51 EDT

Victoria Bekiempis Prosecutor Thane Rehn is painting a portrait of Sam Bankman-Fried as a sort of Pied Piper of crypto –allegedly luring hapless victims into believing their money was safe by repeatedly reassuring them. “The defendant assured customers that FTX was holding their money for them and that they would be able to withdraw their money whenever they wanted,” Rehn said. He also said that FTX would not use customer money for itself… In other words, the defendant promised customers that the money they put into FTX was still there money — it was not FTX’s money. The defendant put commercials on TV and the internet like this one saying that FTX was the most trusted way to buy and sell bitcoin. That’s right, FTX’s advertising slogan was about how customers could trust it.

Victoria Bekiempis There are already issues with jurors. One man who was selected is asking to be dismissed, saying that he works the graveyard shift, making it hard to come to court in the morning. Another juror asked to be excused because he doesn’t have “background as far as the legal issues are concerned and he works two jobs,” Kaplan said. The man who had a non-refundable plane ticket for Friday asked about when court would end, so that he could re-book his flight (at a cost of some $1,000, he noted in a note to Kaplan.) One woman expressed concern over missing a medical appointment. Kaplan is irked. He told the juror who begged off, citing unfamiliarity with legal issues, that he’d learn about them at trial. As for the man who works the graveyard shift, Kaplan was unmoved. He told the man that he would have likely been excused if he’d mentioned this earlier. The ship has sort of sailed, so do the best you can. “It’s not going to be the first time that happened, and there it is,” Kaplan said of the overnight shift-to-jury service schedule. I don’t mean to be mean or anything, [but] we just excused a whole lot of people these past two days.

The jury for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial has now been selected, paving the way for opening statements to begin this afternoon. Attorneys and US district judge Lewis Kaplan reduced a pool of 45 prospective jurors to a jury of 12 with six alternates which includes a 47-year-old high school librarian who lives with her sister and has two cats, and a 68-year-old retired investment banker who attended Stanford Business School, according to Reuters. Bankman-Fried’s parents, Stanford Law School professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, were seen arriving at the federal courthouse in lower Manhattan in the morning. They had not attended the trial on Tuesday.

Opening statements due in trial after jury selection completed The final stages of jury selected have now been completed at the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried in New York. A short break has been called. Opening statements are expected to begin this afternoon, where Bankman-Fried has entered not guilty pleas to seven charges. Updated at 11.55 EDT

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents arrive at Manhattan Federal Court ahead of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial in New York. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, arrive for the trial of their son Sam Bankman-Fried at Federal Court in New York. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters Lawyer Mark Cohen, representing Bankman-Fried, arrives for the second day of his client’s fraud trial in New York. Photograph: Leonardo Muñoz/AFP/Getty Images Attorney Christian Everdell, representing Bankman-Fried, arrives for the second day of his client’s fraud trial in New York. Photograph: Leonardo Muñoz/AFP/Getty Images

Trial resumes with jury selection Victoria Bekiempis A microphone is being passed around the courtroom to prospective jurors, allowing them to tell the parties about their occupations, age, family situations and whether they’ve ever served on a jury. This is a normal proceeding. One woman, in describing her family situation, mentioned that she had a cat, specifically a “British shorthair.” The possible panelists hail from a variety of backgrounds. One is a social worker. Another is a train conductor. One man drew the ire of Judge Kaplan. He said: I have a non-refundable plane ticket to California. It was for his daughter’s parents’ weekend at college, he said. Kaplan sighed heavily into the mic, and said something to the effect of, “Well that’s all well and good.” The man asked Kaplan if he wanted him to provide more information. The judge replied in the affirmative. Alright, we’ll come back to you. Updated at 11.02 EDT

Victoria Bekiempis Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial entered its second day Wednesday with still more jury selection. The prospective jurors filed back into the courtroom at 9:59am. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the proceedings, said Tuesday that he expected jury selection would wrap this morning and expected opening statements shortly thereafter. As the possible jurors walked into the stately courtroom at 500 Pearl Street in downtown Manhattan, Bankman-Fried, once again wearing a gray suit, stood with his hands clasped in front of him. His gaze alternated between the phalanx of jurors and the jury box. When the prospective jurors were seated, Bankman-Fried looked at his laptop screen, sometimes typing.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents arrive at court Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, were spotted arriving at the Manhattan courthouse for the second day of their son’s trial. Updated at 10.56 EDT

Zoe Williams Sunil Kavuri is not a novice investor. Sure, he hasn’t always been involved in finance: 20 years ago, he was a model. He and his identical twin brother were the stuff of local newspaper human-interest stories, straight-A lads from Rugby in Warwickshire who got firsts in economics, were both on the way to do master’s degrees in finance at Cambridge and got picked up by O2 to do the adverts for Big Brother. You might remember the ad: two floppy-haired guys horseplaying on a sofa. After that, though, Kavuri worked for Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and then JP Morgan, leaving in 2012 to do his own investing. In 2015, he started investing in cryptocurrencies, mainly bitcoin, which he saw as “digital gold”: “It has all the attributes of gold, but it’s easier to store, so it’s better than gold.” The premise of bitcoin is that the supply is fixed at 21m, so it’s a finite resource. “I saw bitcoin as a better, more portable version,” he says. “It has finance supply, it’s perfectly divisible, it’s fungible.” But then, in the autumn of 2022, the value of crypto nosedived. As a creditor of the crypto exchange platform FTX, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, Kavuri lost $2.1m (£1.8m). He is trying to retrieve those funds as part of a class-action lawsuit. This leaves lay folk such as me with a number of questions. When people say they lost millions of dollars, was any of that money real? How was the hype around Bankman-Fried any different from tulip mania or other speculative bubbles? What exactly are we looking at, with the collapse in crypto last year? Was it an Enron-style event – a sound business brought down by bad actors? Or was it more of a 2007-style event – a dysfunctional system in which every person who should have known better had a hand? In fact, is that distinction real, or is the line between functional and dysfunctional a little more blurred? Read the full story here.