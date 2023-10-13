LYDIA Dingle recently opened up to her family and revealed she had been raped by Craig Reed.

Next week, her husband decides to enlist the help of Emmerdale tough man Cain Dingle. Could he be plotting revenge?

5 Sam Dingle is desperate to find a way to help Lydia after her rape Credit: ITV

5 He turns to his brother Cain for help Credit: ITV

5 Could he be plotting a murderous revenge? Credit: ITV

The fan favourite played by Karen Blick was raped in heart-breaking scenes after agreeing to work for her former boyfriend, Craig (Ben Addis).

Lydia was left a shell of herself, feeling trapped in silence as Craig manipulated her into believing she had given him consent before he threw himself at her.

But in recent scenes of the ITV soap, Kim Tate got the truth out of Lydia and the cleaner opened up to her family about her ordeal as they believed she was having an affair with Craig.

Unfortunately, the path to healing is not linear and Lydia is still finding it hard to get back to a normal life after her rape.

To make things more harrowing, Craig has been taken into custody by the police for raping Lydia, meaning she could have to face him in court – another devastating prospect for any rape survivor.

Coming up next week, Lydia’s husband Sam Dingle (James Hooton) struggles just as much as he has no clue how to help his wife throughout her ordeal.

Sam’s gutted when Lydia turns down his offer of spending the day together.

As Lydia is insistent on cleaning the house, Sam’s feeling lost and helpless, scared to touch his traumatised wife.

Lydia’s immediately on edge when a police officer arrives to update her.

Sam is angry and Lydia struggles to hide her disappointment when the officer tells them Craig has been released pending further investigation.

Later on, Sam, sits alone and when Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) passes, he is desperate to unburden and invites her home.

Rhona herself has survived rape as she was attacked by her former husband Pierce Harris – but will she be able to help Lydia?

At home, despondent Lydia looks through the crisis leaflets just as a nervous Sam arrives with a concerned Rhona.

Supportive Rhona sits with her as a tentative Lydia unburdens.

Tormented Sam listens in, furious that Craig may go unpunished.

In later scenes, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) supports struggling Sam.

EMMERDALE NEWS Everything you need to know about Emmerdale

With the tough man in his ear, Sam is left wondering whether he can bring Craig to justice.

Cain is known for his propensity for violence but will he resort to it once again to help his half-brother?

Fans have speculated that Kim Tate could be the one to avenge Lydia – could Cain enlist her help?

Emmerdale airs weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

5 Lydia is struggling to cope after her rape Credit: ITV