Sam O’Reilly of the London Knights got to the net 4:23 into overtime and Easton Cowan found him for the game winning goal as the Knights edged the Moncton Wildcats 3-2 to open their 2025 Memorial Cup schedule.

The teams mirrored each other through the first 40 minutes in nearly every way and created a hard-fought and heavy effort befitting of the two clubs who had the best winning percentages in the Canadian Hockey League in 2024-25.

Both teams talked before the game about needing a fast start and London got it when O’Reilly tipped in a Sam Dickinson shot from the left point just 91 seconds into the game. Blake Montgomery picked up the second assist and the Knights lead 1-0.

Etienne Morin scored to tie the game for Moncton at 6:59 of the first period when his shot changed direction in front of Austin Elliott and the scored sat tied 1-1 through 20 minutes.

The teams kept it tight in the second period as they exchanged power play goals to remain even.

London forward Easton Cowan set up Kasper Halttunen on a man advantage at 5:11 to make it 2-1 for the Knights and then at 12:22 Dylan Gill’s slap shot from the middle of the blue line found its way through a screen and the two clubs went to the final period sitting 2-2 on the scoreboard.

The teams went scoreless through the third and found their way to overtime.

The Knights outshot Moncton 16-3 in the final period but could not beat Mathis Rousseau.

The clubs combined for a 6-0 record in playoff overtime games with the Wildcats going 5-0 and London ending their series against Erie with an OT victory in their only trip beyond regulation.

After Rousseau made a big save on Dickinson on a two-one-one and Knights goalie Austin Elliott robbed Moncton star Caleb Desnoyers twice London entered the zone with the puck on Cowan’s stick. Cowan delayed and found O’Reilly in front for a second tip-in on the night and the game winner for the Knights.

London outshot the Wildcats 48-29.

Both teams were 1-for-3 on the power play.

London and Medicine Hat head into Sunday at 1-0. Moncton and the Rimouski Oceanic sit at 0-1.

Brett Brochu signs in Germany

After two seasons in the AHL and ECHL former London Knights goalie Brett Brochu is heading to Europe. The 2023 OHL Goaltender of the Year has signed with ERC Ingolstadt for the 2025-26 season. Since ending his Ontario Hockey League Career in 2023 Brochu has spent the majority of his time with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets with stints that took him to the Bakersfield Condors, Manitoba Moose and Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League. Brochu played in London from 2019 to 2023 and holds the record for most wins by a Knights rookie in a single season and ranks 21st in all-time OHL goaltender wins.

Up next

London will mee the host Rimouski Oceanic on Sunday, May 25 at 6 p.m.

Rimouski lost 5-4 to the Medicine Hat Tigers in their tournament opening game.

Tigers forward Hunter St. Martin scored the winning goal with 2:41 remaining in the game.

Coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.