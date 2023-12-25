OVERWHELMED by Craig Reed’s death, Lydia Dingle asked for a break from her marriage with Sam and walked out on their family.

In upcoming scenes, the gamekeeper seeks comfort from another woman in Emmerdale. Could it be enough to bring Lydia back?

5 Lydia walked out on Sam Dingle Credit: ITV

5 Sam tries to celebrate Christmas without his wife Credit: ITV

5 But he’s soon in need of comfort Credit: ITV

The cleaner portrayed by Karen Blick was shocked to discover her rapist and former childhood sweetheart Craig Reed was found dead on the Home Farm estate.

Determined to get to the bottom of things, she gathered members of the Dingle family in the Woolpack to go over their alibis and find out who was responsible for the apparent murder.

Many secrets were uncovered by Lydia’s hard detective work but she was ultimately crushed when she realised that her husband Sam (James Hooton) beat Craig, which could have led to his death.

Unable to cope with that knowledge, Lydia left the family home and moved into Home Farm with her employer Kim Tate (Claire King).

Despite having to go through separation from Lydia before, Sam is struggling himself in upcoming scenes of the ITV soap as there’s no sign of her returning.

After celebrating Christmas with his family, and his sister Belle Dingle’s birthday, Sam crumbles but he finds a surprising source of support.

Sam is consoled by Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) as he deeply misses Lydia but could it lead to more trouble?

Will Lydia ever be able to move past Craig’s death?

Only time will tell but in more recent scenes of the Yorkshire-based program, Lydia discovered that Kim Tate also played a part in Craig Reed’s death.

Guilt-ridden, Kim revealed that her horse Ice was actually responsible for Craig’s fate as he struck the entrepreneur in the face with both hooves.

To give herself an alibi, the businesswoman released the stallion into the wild after being convinced by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) not to call the authorities.

Cain agreed to keep things under wraps himself, even from Sam who Kim initially allowed to take the blame as he was arrested by the police on suspicion of murder.

Kim confessed everything to Lydia but the cleaner admitted this only made things worse for her as she reached the conclusion she couldn’t trust anybody around her.

Lydia left Wishing Well Cottage and the eponymous village behind to stay with her mother in early December, 2023, letting Sam know she wasn’t leaving him completely.

She even applauded him for coming clean about his own deeds but justified her exit by claiming she needed a break from all the drama to find herself again.

But when will she come home and what will she come home to?

Could Sam make the decision to move on altogether?

Could she change her mind or will Sam’s absence make her heart grow fonder?

Emmerdale airs weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

5 Lydia found out Kim was involved in Craig’s death Credit: ITV