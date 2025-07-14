Amit Somani, CEO of Sama X

With satellite broadband fast becoming a critical enabler of digital transformation across underserved and remote regions, Starlink has emerged as a technology that could reshape connectivity in the Middle East. In this interview, Amit Somani, CEO of Sama X, speaks to Gulf Business about what sets Starlink apart, why the company is betting big on local market adaptation, and how Sama X plans to serve governments, enterprises, and communities alike—bringing high-speed, low-latency internet to where it’s needed most.

There’s clearly a surge in interest in Starlink technology within the Middle East today. Why do you think that is?

The Middle East satellite communications market is already a multi-billion-dollar industry, with significant growth expected to continue for years to come. The region presents a vast range of requirements – from the need to connect large unserved and underserved populations in some countries to the need for better broadband internet or private networks for critical industries in remote areas in the most connected markets, such as the GCC.

Standing out among the offerings in this space, Starlink provides a unique balance of premium connectivity, quality, affordability, and ease of use, which has completely shifted the equation for satellite-based broadband solutions.

In many instances, extending a 5G mobile network to serve more remote use cases, whether to connect communities, government entities, or industries, is just not feasible. Fiber or microwave backhaul costs and the cost of the site itself, plus ongoing operations for what is ultimately a similar, or often less capable, solution do not make sense. Starlink easily fills that gap, bringing the total cost of ownership down significantly and offering low latency and high speed (already up to 350 Mbps downlink) with a terminal that costs as little as around $350. Even with the proliferation of more efficient, high-throughput satellites over the past two decades, older satellite solutions just could not offer such a rich value proposition. This holds true even when sharing a connection among multiple users, such as with a community Wi-Fi solution.

As someone who has led numerous ventures in the satellite communications field over the last 15 years, what has drawn you personally to Sama X?

Getting our world connected is a passion for me, and over the years, I have had the opportunity to work on multiple ground-breaking projects across the globe. These included driving several high-throughput satellite programs to expand broadband internet to Africa, the Middle East, and South America. Through these programs, we introduced new value propositions to bring affordable satellite connectivity to users across over 30 countries with large unserved and underserved populations, turning satellite broadband internet from a niche luxury, limited to the richest individuals and companies, to an accessible solution for all. The adoption and use cases had a real socio-economic impact on communities and nations. With Starlink, we can take this impact to another level altogether.

Sama X is a bold new market entrant backed by Alghanim Industries, one of the region’s most respected groups of companies, which enables it to benefit from robust financial stability, amazing resources, and an extensive regional network. This set-up presents a unique opportunity to transform business models and create new value propositions, in order to penetrate multiple segments across the region as the markets increasingly welcome Starlink and grant access.

I’m excited to be working with Starlink’s solutions, not only due to the company’s revolutionary technology, but also due to the company’s underlying mission to have a positive impact on the world. Starlink is a truly unique enterprise in our world today, with a dual bottom line, driving profitability and social impact at the same time.

What benefits do customers get from Starlink – being a low Earth orbit (LEO) network – compared to other offerings in the market?

As mentioned earlier, Starlink offers premium connectivity, quality, affordability, and ease of use compared to other satellite broadband internet offerings.

Another clear benefit is Starlink’s low latency, or minimal delay in data transmission. Starlink latency is 25-60 milliseconds, compared to up to 600 milliseconds for geostationary alternatives. Latency significantly impacts enterprises by affecting user experience, productivity, and, ultimately, profitability. For instance, high latency can hinder online transactions, reduce the accuracy of trades in financial markets, and negatively impact real-time applications, like online gaming and video conferencing. In industrial settings, low latency is crucial for applications like real-time control and automation, where even minor delays can have serious consequences.

The ease of use should not be underestimated. Not only are the user terminals much more affordable, they are also simple to install and move around, making Starlink a simple and effective solution compared to more complex satellite-based offerings from other companies.

Lastly, resilience is inherently built into the Starlink system, with multiple satellites in view at any point in time. In comparison, geostationary satellite links are anchored to a single satellite, often with a proprietary network layer, which makes it extremely difficult to migrate to another satellite in the event of a failure in space.

How are you different from other Starlink resellers in the region?

While Sama X is a globally authorised reseller of Starlink, it has a regional DNA and focus with a unique business model and tailored offering designed to serve the local needs of each market.

We are going the extra mile to establish an entity in the markets where we operate and get regulatory approvals to resell Starlink at a local level, with pricing set for each country to match its economic situation. We complement Starlink’s direct selling model with a local alternative.

In addition, as a greenfield set-up, Sama X is not encumbered by legacy ways of doing things. Our sole focus today is on delivering Starlink solutions to our customers the way they need it – we don’t use Starlink as a means to other ends or to complement other core business lines.

Ultimately, we can serve all customer needs, whether local or global, and have the flexibility and focus to do so.

What added value can customers expect to see from Sama X as it brings Starlink technology to market locally?

At Sama X, we transform advanced technology into simple, reliable experiences for everyone – whether they know exactly what they need, or not at all.

We provide our customers with tailored solutions to match their needs with in-country service, including pre- and post-sales call centers available in English and Arabic for customer and technical support, local delivery and installation teams, and Sama X representatives.

The home-built Sama X customer portal, integrated seamlessly into the Starlink platform, allows us to configure and manage the connectivity solutions in real time featuring customised alerts, reports, and controls. Many of these tools can also be extended to customers, providing them greater autonomy.

Who do you see as your main customers across the Middle East markets and why?

Our main customers include professionals, small businesses, large enterprises, governments, and telecom operators. The region has some of the fastest adopters of technology, including AI, which requires faster speeds, lower latency, and reliability at all locations. Starlink unlocks this opportunity.