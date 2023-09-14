South beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu can soon make her big Bollywood debut in a high-budget film. Reports have surfaced that the versatile actress is in advanced talks with renowned director Vishnuvardhan in the bustling city of Mumbai.

If everything goes well, Samantha Ruth Prabhu could be gracing the silver screen alongside none other than the Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, in his upcoming movie. The icing on the cake? This cinematic marvel will be brought to life by none other than Karan Johar’s esteemed Dharma Productions.

(Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi Drops Big 40% On Day Two, Stands At Below Par 24 Cr Total!)

Is Trisha Krishnan Also A Part Of The Untitled Project?

While the reports previously hinted at another South star Trisha Krishnan, sharing the spotlight in this yet-to-be-titled film, the official confirmation is still eagerly awaited. What’s undeniable, however, is the sheer magnitude of excitement that Samantha and Salman’s combined star power will bring to the big screen. Bollywood and Tollywood are about to witness a spectacular fusion of talent, charisma, and entertainment like never before.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, fresh from her recent release, ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda on September 1, gave fans a cinematic treat to remember. The romantic drama proved to be a game-changer at the box office, amassing a staggering Rs 70 crore within its first five days.

However, the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ did pose a formidable challenge, causing Kushi’s business to diminish. Amidst this rollercoaster ride, the makers have dropped another bombshell – the film’s OTT release date.

(Also Read: Ahead of Kushi’s release, The Lead Actor Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu Exchanged A Fun Banter)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Latest Film Kushi Set To Release On OTT

Fans can now mark their calendars, as the digital streaming rights for ‘Kushi’ have been acquired by none other than Netflix, who reportedly shelled out a substantial sum for the privilege. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix either on September 30 or October 4, promising a second dose of Samantha’s mesmerizing performance and captivating storytelling.

While Samantha prepares to dazzle in her Bollywood debut, Salman Khan is busy with his upcoming venture, ‘Tiger 3’ a high-octane action thriller under the YRF banner, where he will be sharing the screen with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Tiger 3’ is already generating immense buzz, making it a highly anticipated film in its own right.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related