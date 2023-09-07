





In a commendable move to advance financial literacy and inclusion, Samara Asset Group has donated $10,000 in bitcoin to Bitcoin DADA, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

This Kenya-based non-profit initiative is steadfastly working towards empowering African women through extensive financial education, emphasizing Bitcoin’s power to bring about transformative change.

Bitcoin DADA, anchored in the belief that knowledge is empowerment, is convinced that arming African women with the understanding of Bitcoin can pave the way for their financial autonomy. This, in turn, empowers them to play a pivotal role in the burgeoning global digital economy.

The notable donation by Samara will significantly aid Bitcoin DADA in launching novel educational programs and initiatives, furthering its mission to uplift African women in the digital financial realm.

“Samara’s generous donation to Bitcoin DADA is a beacon of support for the empowerment of African women,” Lorraine Marcel Atieno, the founder of Bitcoin DADA, remarked. “The contribution will fuel our mission to educate, uplift, and inspire women in Kenya and across the continent, fostering a brighter future for African females. We’re grateful for Samara being a pillar in this journey of empowerment.”

Echoing these sentiments, Patrick Lowry, CEO of Samara, emphasized the organization’s core belief. He stated, “At Samara, we believe in a future where financial empowerment is accessible to everyone, irrespective of gender, race, or geographical location. Our donation to Bitcoin DADA is a testament to this vision. We’re not just investing in Bitcoin businesses, we are investing in a more inclusive and decentralized financial future for all.”

The commendable efforts of Bitcoin DADA continue, and for those inspired to contribute to this noble cause, you can extend your support by donating to further Bitcoin education for women in Africa through their official donation link.