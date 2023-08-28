Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis recently introduced the 2024 model year of the all-electric Genesis Electrified GV70, which entered the market several months ago as a 2023 model year car.

The new 2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 is slightly more expensive (by $600) and starts at an MSRP of $66,450 (compared to $65,850 previously). The destination charge remains the same at $1,125.

Despite local production in Montgomery, Alabama, the electric GV70 is not listed among the models qualified for a $7,500 federal tax credit, which indicates that it currently does not meet battery-related requirements (critical minerals and battery components). There is a chance that the federal tax credit might be available through leasing.

In terms of availability, the company’s website says that it’s limited to select retailers in 23 states (AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MN, NC, NJ, NV, NY, PA, SC, TX, UT, VA, WA, and WI).

Technically, the 2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 appears to have the same specs as the 2023 model year, with a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery and a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain (320 kilowatts of power).

The 2024 model year was officially listed on the EPA’s website with 236 miles of range (the same value as in the case of the 2023 model year, which interestingly is not yet listed).

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 is estimated at 91 MPGe: 370 watt-hours per mile.

2024 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD 20-inch :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 236 miles

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 91 MPGe: 370 Wh/mi

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi

83 MPGe: 406 Wh/mi

The battery pack can be recharged from 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge in just 18 minutes, as long as there is a high-power, high-voltage charger available.

It’s worth noting that Genesis Electrified GV70 buyers will get three years of complimentary 30-minute DC fast charging sessions on the Electrify America network.