Mapusua names nine survivors from RWC 2019. This includes Australia’s top points-scorer from the last World Cup, Christian Leali’ifano, one of three three players in the match-day 23 with Test experience from other countries; Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga earned 15 and 16 caps for the All Blacks respectively.

Plenty of knowledge of France in this squad, too – seven play in the Top 14.

Samoa: Duncan Paia’aua; Danny Toala, Ulupano Junior Seuteni, Tumua Manu, Nigel Ah-Wong; Christian Leali’ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; James Lay, Seilala Lam, Michael Alaalatoa (captain), Chris Vui, Theo McFarland, Taleni Junior Agaese Seu, Fritz Lee, Steven Luatua.

Replacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Sam Slade, Sa Jordan Taufua, Ereatara Enari, Lima Sopoaga, Ed Fidow.

Lemoine makes four changes to his starting XV from their loss to Japan in Toulouse, with Tomás Dussaillant coming in at hooker, a new second-row pairing of Santiago Pedrero and Pabo Huete, and José Ignacio Larenas starting on the left wing.

Chile: Inaki Ayarza; Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, José Ignacio Larenas; Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Javier Carrasco, Tomas Dussaillant, Matias Dittus, Pablo Huete, Santiago Pedrero, Martín Sigren (captain), Clemente Saavedra, Raimundo Martínez.

Replacements: Diego Escobar, Salvador Lues, Esteban Inostroza, Javier Eissmann, Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva, Benjamin Videla, Pablo Casas.

Referee: P Williams (New Zealand)