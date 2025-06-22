The Higher Education Department of Odisha is set to announce the second round allotment results for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025 on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Once released, candidates who have applied for the undergraduate admission process can access the second merit list on the official portal — samsodisha.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the seat allotment results will be available from 7 PM today. After the announcement, selected candidates can proceed with choosing their Slide, Freeze, or Float options and complete the online payment of admission fees via the SAMS Student Account portal. This process will remain open until June 25, 2025.

Admission & Reporting Timeline

Students who opt for the Freeze option must report to their allotted colleges for admission between June 23 (10 AM) and June 25 (5 PM). The Provisional Seat Allotment for the Third and Final Round is scheduled to be published on July 1, 2025.

How to Check SAMS Odisha +3 Second Round Allotment List

Step 1: Visit the official website: samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025” on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your application credentials

Step 4: View the second round allotment list

Step 5: Download the list

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

For more updates and detailed information, candidates should regularly visit the official SAMS Odisha website.

