Samson Dauda made a statement earlier this year by taking home the Men’s Open title at the 2023 Arnold Classic. Since securing his first professional win back in March, the talented bodybuilder has had his sights set on stacking upon that successful showing in Columbus, Ohio by doing everything possible to prepare for a trip to Orlando, FL to compete in the 2023 Mr. Olympia contest.

With just over a month until he takes the stage, Dauda’s discipline needs to be at an all-time high if he wants to improve upon an impressive sixth-place finish in his Olympia debut. Based on the full day of eating vlog posted on his YouTube channel on Oct. 4, 2023, it certainly looks like the “Nigerian Lion” is poised to outperform his 2022 Olympia results.

More from Breaking Muscle:

Contest prep involves carefully manipulating your diet and training so you can be stage-ready. After sharing a full day of eating in early September that included six meals and plenty of carbohydrates, Dauda is clearly doing things differently as the Nov. 2-5 Olympia weekend inches closer.

Meal 1

Three whole eggs

Black coffee

Before he consumed a single calorie, Dauda started his day with 40 minutes of fasted cardio. That paved the way for 30 minutes of uninterrupted posing that he admitted was a lot more taxing than his treadmill session.

When it came time to eat, Dauda kept his first meal simple by cooking up three whole eggs. Paired with a cup of black coffee, this breakfast featured far fewer calories than the one he showed in his full day of eating vlog from 8 ½ weeks out.

“This prep so far has been really smooth,” Dauda explained. “Each week we’re getting better and everything’s working like clockwork.”

Meal 2

250 grams (one cup) sweet potato

200 grams (seven ounces) lean steak

For his second meal, Dauda went with the classic “meat and potatoes” method. The 31-year-old IFBB pro precisely measured out 250 grams of steamed sweet potatoes — a clean carbohydrate source that provides plenty of micronutrients like magnesium and iron. He ate that with seven ounces of a steak before heading to the park to walk his dog and deliver some wisdom about the contest prep process.

“Where you have your first meal, second meal, daily walk, cardio, training session — everything is scheduled,” Dauda explained. “Having that perfect schedule day in and day out is exactly why you make progress — not just doing your day as you feel. It’s more about keeping that discipline.”

Meal 3 – Pre-Workout Meal

One and a half cups white rice

180 grams (6.3 ounces) 95% lean ground beef

With a demanding workout on the horizon, Dauda fueled up with both food and several pre-workout supplements. In addition to consuming lean ground beef and white rice, he mixed the following into a bottle:

Once he finished his pre-workout meal, Dauda headed to Factory Gym for a grueling leg day session.

More from Breaking Muscle:

Meal 4 – Post-Workout Meal

One and a half cups white rice

250 grams (8.8 ounces) chicken breast

Mixed vegetables

Dauda’s workout featured a number of muscle-building exercises, including seated and kneeling leg curls, leg extensions, pendulum squats, and hack squats. After pushing his lower body to the limit, he refueled with another simple, but nutritious meal consisting of white rice, chicken breast, and a mixed vegetable medley.

Though not exciting by any means, his post-workout meal provided the perfect mix of protein and carbs for growing and repairing lean muscle tissue.

Meal 5

250 grams (8.8 ounces) chicken breast

Mixed vegetables

For his fifth and final meal of the day, Dauda didn’t deviate far from what he ate earlier. Proving that consistency is the biggest key to a successful prep, the 2023 Arnold Classic winner stuck with the straightforward approach of chicken breast and mixed veggies.

By eating his final meal about three hours before his 11 p.m. bedtime, Dauda already knew he would later face the familiar feeling of hunger.

“I go to bed starving just like I always do,” he explained. “I drink water and go back to sleep because there ain’t no food in the house.”

Making those sorts of sacrifices is what it takes to become a champion. However, whether Dauda can climb all the way from sixth to first in the span of a year remains to be seen. But with the way he’s continued to refine his physique, there’s little doubt he should perform well at the 2023 Mr. Olympia.

Featured Image: SAMSON DAUDA / YouTube