b.well Connected Health, a patient-facing health management platform, announced it is integrating its offerings into the Samsung Health app to provide Galaxy smartphone users with a single platform to access their health data, receive health insights and recommendations, and connect with care providers virtually and in person.

b.well’s FHIR-enabled platform connects a patient’s health records, wearable data and more. The company works with employers, payers and providers to offer a single platform for users to access their longitudinal health data.

Samsung Health is a free application that allows users to track their physical activities, diet and sleep.

Through the partnership, Samsung Health’s users will be able to access their clinical records and wearables, laboratory, pharmacy and insurance data, including information from CMS and Veterans Affairs. Users will be able to obtain a complete view of their health information and determine how it is shared and utilized.

The b.well platform will also help users connect to participating in-person, virtual and digital providers and remind patients of the need for preventative screening based on health data tracked via their device.

The first companies leveraging the partnership’s offerings are Walgreens, Florida-based health system Lee Health, nonprofit healthcare organization ThedaCare and healthcare services company Rise Health.

“Today’s news represents a huge step toward a healthcare experience that is more transparent and convenient. Health data is just the beginning — it’s the personalized insights and actionable care connections that will create meaningful change for consumers,” Kristen Valdes, founder and CEO of b.well, said in a statement. “We are excited to support Samsung’s vision to create a truly connected healthcare ecosystem where consumers are in control of their health data and receive timely insights alongside clear, actionable choices that make it easy to manage their entire family’s health.”

THE LARGER TREND

Last week, Samsung announced that Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) approved the sleep apnea feature in its Samsung Health Monitor app, which enables users to detect obstructive sleep apnea symptoms in the disorder’s early stages. The company said it will add the feature to the Galaxy Watch series early next year.

At HIMSS23 in Chicago in April, Samsung unveiled its Samsung Health Stack 1.0, an open-source project to aid in digital health research by helping researchers build apps, analysis tools and back-end servers for wearable devices based on the Wear OS and Android operating systems.

Last year, California-based virtual healthcare provider HealthTap and Samsung announced a strategic partnership to bring virtual healthcare to Samsung Smart TVs in the U.S.