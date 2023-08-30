HUNTING for a new phone that won’t break the bank? Look no further. The Samsung A53 has had its price cut by a whopping 33% – saving you an incredible £130.

You can get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy A53 for just £269, rather than the usual £399.

Flagship devices from any company almost always come with an eyewatering price tag.

But Amazon customers are circumventing this by snapping up the Galaxy A53 instead.

We spotted this fantastic deal sitting at the number 14 spot on the best sellers in smartphones. But we’re sure that it will quickly rise up to the top 10 with the amazing savings currently on offer.

Samsung is renowned for creating cheaper alternatives to accompany their flagship devices for anyone looking for a brilliant phone on a budget.

Taking a quick look at the specs of the Galaxy device, it’s another spectacular phone from the tech giant.

The screen is crystal clear with a full HD AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. For those of us out there not as tech-savvy, that means scrolling, and videos will be smoother than ever.

Snap fanatics are in for a treat too. The rear camera of the A53 is a whopping 64-megapixel camera, so your food will look as good in photos as it does on the table.

They haven’t given you any less when it comes to screen size either since it’s a massive 6.5 inches, so if you want to stream your favourite movies or play games on the go, it’s extremely well-suited.

With a massive amount of features to suit any needs, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this smartphone has 4.4 stars on Amazon and customers raving about how it’s a ‘brilliant phone’, so if you need a ‘great phone’ with a ‘very good camera,’ we’re sure we’ve found a great phone for you.

